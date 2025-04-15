Ghana: Hundreds Accused of Witchcraft Urgently Need Protection and Reparation

Women accused of "witchcraft" have no safe place to run to other than camps overseen by religious leaders in the northern and north-east regions of Ghana, which are now more than a century old.

The Ghanaian authorities have failed to protect and fulfil the human rights of hundreds of victims of witchcraft accusations and ritual attacks that forced them to flee their communities fearing for their lives, said Amnesty International in a new report.

“Branded for life: How witchcraft accusations lead to human rights violations of hundreds of women in North Ghana”, documents the situation across four informal camps where accused people, primarily older women, are currently living with insufficient access to health services, food, safe housing, clean water and economic opportunities. At the time of Amnesty International’s visits in November 2023 and April 2024, more than 500 people were residing in the camps.

“Witchcraft accusations and related abuses infringe on a person’s right to life, to security, and to non-discrimination. This deeply rooted and prevalent practice has led to untold suffering and violence. While the belief in witchcraft is protected under international law, harmful practices that stem from the belief are not and those impacted need protection and reparation,” said Michèle Eken, Senior Researcher at Amnesty International.

“He doesn’t want me [in the community], that’s why he accused me”

The accusations, which can lead to threats, physical attacks or even death, usually start within the family or among community members following a tragic event such as an illness or a death. Older women living in poverty, with health conditions or disabilities are at greater risk, as well as women who do not conform to stereotypical gender roles.

In some cases, accusers even base their claims on having had a bad dream about a person.

They always have plans of putting allegations against you, especially if you are hardworking and are still strong and doing well as a woman. - A resident of the Kukuo camp

“My neighbour said he dreamt […] that I was trying to kill him. He doesn’t want me [in the community], that’s why he accused me,” said Fawza*, resident of Gnani camp. “I refused for the [village] chief to marry any of my daughters. One day, a child got sick in the community and the chief accused me,” said Fatma*, resident of the Kukuo camp.

Another resident of the Kukuo camp about 60 years old, said: “They always have plans of putting allegations against you, especially if you are hardworking and are still strong and doing well as a woman.”

Authorities failing to ensure decent living conditions in camps

Women accused of witchcraft have no safe place to run to other than camps overseen by religious leaders in the northern and north-east regions of Ghana, which are now more than a century old.

Although the camps offer shelter, the living conditions are inadequate. Alimata* struggles with her accommodation: “I have my own room here, but it needs reroofing. Water comes down through the roof when it rains.” A resident of the Kukuo camp in her eighties, has not been able to support herself since she fled her village: “I miss a lot [from home]. I had everything. I was harvesting shea nuts. Now, if someone doesn’t feed me, how would I eat?”

The government has failed to ensure access to adequate food, safe housing and clean water in the camps. Health services are also inadequate for women who have serious or ongoing health conditions. Livelihood opportunities are limited and there is no governmental programme to support victims of witchcraft accusations.

“Because people in the camps are unable to provide for themselves, the authorities have a duty to protect and support them. But they have so far failed to do so,” said Marceau Sivieude, Amnesty International’s Interim Regional Director for West and Central Africa.

Witchcraft accusations and ritual attacks must be criminalized

The testimonies point to the state’s failure to establish an environment conducive to criminal investigations and prosecutions of witchcraft-related attacks. This, in turn, contributes to the recurrence of accusations and related abuses.

By not providing a specific legal framework to address this harmful practice, the Ghanaian authorities have failed in their duty to protect victims.

“The authorities should pass legislation specifically criminalizing witchcraft accusations and ritual attacks, including protective measures for potential victims,” said Genevieve Partington, Country Director of Amnesty International Ghana and member of the Coalition Against Witchcraft Accusations, an association set up following the lynching of a 90-year-old woman in July 2020.

Root causes must also be addressed

The belief in witchcraft is entrenched in several communities. Criminalizing witchcraft accusations alone would not resolve the issue. While some sensitization initiatives have been conducted by NGOs and at the local government level, they are not enough to comprehensively combat stereotypes linked to witchcraft accusations.

The government should establish a long-term national awareness campaign challenging cultural and social practices that discriminate against women and older people - Genevieve Partington, Country Director of Amnesty International Ghana

“We urge the adoption of a holistic approach that addresses the root causes of the abuses including social and economic reintegration programmes, along with protection and reparations to persons who suffered abuses due to an accusation,” said Genevieve Partington.

“The government should establish a properly resourced long-term national awareness campaign challenging cultural and social practices that discriminate against women and older people, including witchcraft accusations.”

Background

This report is based on research conducted between July 2023 and January 2025. The organization interviewed 93 people accused of witchcraft living in four camps, including 82 women, most of them aged 50 to 90.

As part of Amnesty International’s campaign, discussions were held in early February 2025 with the Office of the Attorney General and the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection. They expressed interest in the reintroduction in parliament of the private members bill to criminalize witchcraft accusations and to protect victims of witchcraft accusations. The bill was reintroduced shortly afterwards.

Amnesty International shared the preliminary findings of this report on 26 February 2025 with the authorities. At the time of finalizing the report, no responses had been received.

* Names have been changed to protect identity.