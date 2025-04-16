Nigeria: Plateau Governor Apologises to Families of Attack Victims

15 April 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

Residents said over 50 people were killed after armed persons invaded several peasant communities in the Miango district of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, has apologised to the victims of the recent armed bandits' attack.

Channels Television showed the governor onboard a security armoured vehicle on Tuesday visited one of the affected communities, Zikke, where several people were killed and their houses razed.

Mr Mutfwang, speaking at the palace of the paramount ruler of the community, said the government had failed to protect the people despite huge investments in security.

He begged the people to forgive him, saying he had been crying since the killings happened.

"I will tell you the truth: I have been crying since yesterday because I had trusted God that all the arrangements we put in place, that this will not happen again. We have made investments in security.

"But like all human arrangements, sometimes they fail. I want to admit that from Sunday night to Monday morning, we failed you. Please, forgive me," Mr Mutfwang stated while sympathising with the families of the victims.

The governor also pleaded with the locals not to relent in their efforts to secure their communities, provide vital information for intelligence gathering, and expose criminals' antics.

The governor stressed that security is everyone's responsibility, adding, "We are working to reinforce intelligence gathering and rapid response, but we need communities to remain alert and cooperative."

In his reaction, the paramount ruler of Irigwe land and the Brangwe of Irigwe, Ronku Aka, narrated how the community was attacked and pleaded with the governor to help the communities by providing social amenities in the area.

