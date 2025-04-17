Nigeria: Plateau Bloodshed - Northern Elders Indict Govt, Demand Investigative Panel, Compensation for Victims

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has expressed outrage at the relentless and barbaric killings taking place in Plateau State, describing the government's response a national disgrace.

In a statement by the NEF spokesman, Professor Abubakar Jika Jiddere, in Abuja, yesterday, the Northern Elders said what was once a symbol of unity, peace, and cultural diversity in Nigeria has now become a theatre of bloodshed and lawlessness.

It said the magnitude of violence being inflicted on innocent citizens is nothing short of a national disgrace, and a damning indictment of the federal government's failure to discharge its primary duty protecting lives and property.

"It is unacceptable that such acts of mass murder and destruction continue unabated, with little to no meaningful response from those charged with safeguarding the nation.

"The silence and inaction of the Federal Government can no longer be tolerated. NEF demands the immediate and massive deployment of well-equipped security forces to Plateau State to halt these atrocities and restore order.

"The government must not only apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators but must do so swiftly and decisively. The blood of innocent Nigerians cries out for justice, and there must be no sanctuary for those who orchestrate or enable these horrors," it said.

NEF further demanded that the Federal Government must provide adequate compensation to victims and affected communities who have suffered unimaginable loss, adding that an independent investigative panel must be established without delay, and its findings must be made public to ensure accountability and prevent further bloodshed.

"The Northern Elders Forum stands in full solidarity with the people of Plateau State and all affected regions. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in these senseless attacks. Enough is enough. The time for words has passed--this is a time for bold, decisive, and just action," the statement read.