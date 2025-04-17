Nigeria: Plateau Bloodshed - Northern Elders Indict Govt, Demand Investigative Panel, Compensation for Victims

17 April 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has expressed outrage at the relentless and barbaric killings taking place in Plateau State, describing the government's response a national disgrace.

In a statement by the NEF spokesman, Professor Abubakar Jika Jiddere, in Abuja, yesterday, the Northern Elders said what was once a symbol of unity, peace, and cultural diversity in Nigeria has now become a theatre of bloodshed and lawlessness.

It said the magnitude of violence being inflicted on innocent citizens is nothing short of a national disgrace, and a damning indictment of the federal government's failure to discharge its primary duty protecting lives and property.

"It is unacceptable that such acts of mass murder and destruction continue unabated, with little to no meaningful response from those charged with safeguarding the nation.

"The silence and inaction of the Federal Government can no longer be tolerated. NEF demands the immediate and massive deployment of well-equipped security forces to Plateau State to halt these atrocities and restore order.

"The government must not only apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators but must do so swiftly and decisively. The blood of innocent Nigerians cries out for justice, and there must be no sanctuary for those who orchestrate or enable these horrors," it said.

NEF further demanded that the Federal Government must provide adequate compensation to victims and affected communities who have suffered unimaginable loss, adding that an independent investigative panel must be established without delay, and its findings must be made public to ensure accountability and prevent further bloodshed.

"The Northern Elders Forum stands in full solidarity with the people of Plateau State and all affected regions. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in these senseless attacks. Enough is enough. The time for words has passed--this is a time for bold, decisive, and just action," the statement read.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.