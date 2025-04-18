Sudan: TSC President Meets Director of African Affairs At British Foreign Office

Portsudan, April 17, 2025 (SUNA) - President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, met on Thursday with the Director of African Affairs at the British Foreign Office, Ms. Kate Foster, in the presence of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Hussein Al-Amin Al-Fadil.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained, in a press statement, that Ms. Foster briefed President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council on the London Ministerial Conference on Sudan and its outcomes.

The ambassador added that Ms. Foster indicated, during her briefing, that the London conference witnessed broad consensus on a large number of points and paragraphs included in the draft statement that was supposed to be issued by the conference. He added, "There was no consensus on a number of other points, including the paragraph on ensuring the protection of Sudanese state institutions from collapse." He explained that one country objected to this paragraph, which led to the lack of consensus and the failure to issue a statement from the conference.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that TSC President expressed his thanks to Ms. Foster for the briefing, praising Britain's efforts and its commitment to supporting Sudan, its sovereignty, and its territorial integrity, and ensuring that the conference emerges with a positive consensus.

Ambassador Al-Fadil pointed out that the briefing provided by Ms. Foster revealed the conference participants' commitment to Sudan's unity, their rejection of foreign interference in its internal affairs, and their call to halt support and supplies to the rebel militias with weapons and other means.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the two sides agreed to continue the dialogue between Sudan and Britain, seeking to reach a joint vision that would contribute to finding A way out of the country's crisis.

For her part, Ms. Kate Foster explained that the London Conference was held under the chairmanship of the British Foreign Secretary, with the participation of twenty countries and regional and international organizations. She added that she came to Sudan at the behest of the British Foreign Secretary to briefed President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council on the outcomes of the London Conference.

Ms. Foster explained that the conference participants expressed their full commitment to supporting Sudan and its people at this critical juncture, noting that the London Conference represents part of a long and ongoing process on Sudan, which includes the African Union, the European Union, the United Nations, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany.

Ms. Foster said that the statement issued by the participants affirmed the continuation of work on this process, emphasized the protection of Sudan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, rejected any attempts to divide Sudan, called for a ceasefire, and underscored the necessity of launching a comprehensive national dialogue that includes all components of the Sudanese people. This dialogue aims to address the crises, end foreign interference in Sudanese affairs, deliver humanitarian aid to those affected, and protect civilians and humanitarian workers.

The Director of African Affairs at the British Foreign Office said that the conference condemned the acts of violence, violations, and crimes witnessed in some areas, in addition to the targeting of civilian and service facilities. She noted that the conference approved the allocation of 800 million pounds sterling from partners, which will be directed as humanitarian aid to Sudan.