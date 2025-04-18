Sudan: Finance Minister Welcomes Interest of Russian Companies to Invest in Sudan

18 April 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Portsudan, April 17, 2025 (SUNA) - Russian companies have expressed their desire to invest in Sudan in various fields, including agriculture, infrastructure, energy and its services, airport construction and its services, aviation equipment, and civil aviation.

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim, affirmed the government's interest in developing economic cooperation relations with Russia and driving them to wider horizons to achieve mutual interests.

During his meeting with Russian Ambassador to Sudan Andrei Chernovol, accompanied by a number of representatives of Russian companies headed by businessman Shamdanov, at the ministry premises on Thursday, with the participation of Undersecretary of Planning at the Ministry of Finance Dr. Mohamed Bashar, the minister welcomed Russian investments in Sudan, promising to study the proposed areas and align them with Sudan's priorities for the construction and reconstruction phase.

The two sides agreed to convene a joint ministerial committee in Sudan in the coming period to strengthen economic cooperation relations between the two countries and to comprehensively prepare for Russian investment requirements in coordination with the national private sector.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.