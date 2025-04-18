Sudan: Finance Minister Welcomes Interest of Russian Companies to Invest in Sudan

Portsudan, April 17, 2025 (SUNA) - Russian companies have expressed their desire to invest in Sudan in various fields, including agriculture, infrastructure, energy and its services, airport construction and its services, aviation equipment, and civil aviation.

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim, affirmed the government's interest in developing economic cooperation relations with Russia and driving them to wider horizons to achieve mutual interests.

During his meeting with Russian Ambassador to Sudan Andrei Chernovol, accompanied by a number of representatives of Russian companies headed by businessman Shamdanov, at the ministry premises on Thursday, with the participation of Undersecretary of Planning at the Ministry of Finance Dr. Mohamed Bashar, the minister welcomed Russian investments in Sudan, promising to study the proposed areas and align them with Sudan's priorities for the construction and reconstruction phase.

The two sides agreed to convene a joint ministerial committee in Sudan in the coming period to strengthen economic cooperation relations between the two countries and to comprehensively prepare for Russian investment requirements in coordination with the national private sector.