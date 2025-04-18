Somalia: U.S. Opposes UN Plan to Fund African Union Mission in Somalia

Washington (Smn) — The United States has openly rejected a United Nations proposal to fund the African Union's new Stabilization and Support mission in Somalia, known as AUSSOM, which began operations in the country in January.

The U.S. stance has sparked significant concern over the future of AUSSOM's mandate, which focuses on stabilizing Somalia and countering the militant group al-Shabaab.

The decision comes ahead of a scheduled May 15 vote by the U.N. Security Council on a new joint financing mechanism outlined under Resolution 2719. While the U.S. had previously remained silent on the proposal, it has now made its opposition clear.

A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said Somalia is not a suitable testing ground for the proposed hybrid funding model for African Union forces, which have maintained a presence in the country since 2007.

Meanwhile, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres has warned that the ongoing financial shortfall could jeopardize AUSSOM's operations.

In a report submitted to the Security Council on April 10, Guterres urged the international community to back the funding plan, emphasizing that sustainable and predictable financial support is critical for peace and stability in Somalia.