Zimbabwe: All Set for 45th Independence Day Celebrations

It is all systems go for Zimbabwe’s 45th Independence Day commemorations, with the main celebrations set to take place tomorrow at Mutora Business Centre in Nembudziya, Gokwe North District, Midlands Province.

At the main venue, organisers were yesterday putting final touches in place ahead of today’s Children’s Party and tomorrow’s official Independence Day proceedings.

The Children’s Party will be hosted by President Mnangagwa at Nyamuroro High School, also located in Mutora.

This year’s celebrations are running under the theme: “Zim@45: Devolve and Develop Together Towards Vision 2030,” which underscores the Second Republic’s dedication to inclusive national development and the decentralisation of key State events.

Yesterday, contractors were busy adding final touches to infrastructure ahead of the milestone event. A major highlight of today’s programme is the lighting of the Independence Flame at Sikombela Detention Centre — a revered historical site now being developed into a national monument.

Vice President Kembo Mohadi is expected to officiate at the flame-lighting ceremony before the symbolic torch is transferred to Mutora for the main event.

Permanent Secretary for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Dr Edgars Seenza, said all is set for the commemorations.

“As far as the level of preparedness is concerned, over 3 000 children set to attend the Children’s Party have arrived. The event will be held at Nyamuroro High School, where two new hostels for boys and girls have been constructed,” he said.

“So I can safely say that we are ready to host the Independence Day celebrations, as all proposed infrastructure developments have been completed. Staff are now simply sprucing up the venue.”

Dr Seenza further noted that all developments at Nyamuroro High School, including a new School Business Unit, are complete. At the open space designated for the main event, changing rooms and ablution facilities have been established.

“The main venue, which is a football pitch, was completed on time. The lawn is lush and green, and the newly constructed terraces are filled with people enjoying the rehearsals,” added Dr Seenza.

Director for the southern region at National Museums and Monuments, Mr Lovemore Mandima, said all was in place for the lighting of the Independence Flame at Sikombela.

“This is symbolic of love, bravery, kindness, and, most importantly, unity, virtues displayed by the gallant sons and daughters of Zimbabwe during the liberation struggle,” he said.

“The flame reminds us to keep the light of freedom burning. From Sikombela, it will be transported to Mutora for the national commemorations.”

The celebrations have sparked a wave of excitement among Gokwe residents, who praised the developmental impact the event has brought to their community.

Gokwe-Nembudziya legislator Cde Flora Buka said the community was elated to host the national event.

“We are very happy as a community to host these national celebrations. They’ve ushered in significant changes — our schools now boast impressive features,” she said.

Chief Chireya echoed the same sentiment: “This is a proud moment for us. The President has brought development right to our doorstep, and local businesses are thriving. We are grateful.”

Across the country, preparations for decentralised celebrations are also well underway.

In Harare, preparations for the 45th Independence Day celebrations at Epworth High School are now almost complete, with infrastructure developments done to accommodate the masses.

Speaking at the final rehearsals, Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Senator Charles Tawengwa, said Harare will experience a celebration like never before, with entertainment and other festivities lined up.

“The nation will join in celebrating our independence and honouring the fallen and living heroes of our country at this event,” he said.

“We expect a full house, even an overflow, as everyone is excited about the festivities.

“There will be soccer, entertainment, music, traditional dances, and so much more happening here in Epworth for the first time.”

Minister Tawengwa said in the spirit of decentralisation and devolution, the 2026 Independence celebrations would be held in Chitungwiza, to ensure no one and no place is left behind.

“Now we are in Epworth, and hopefully next year we will be doing well in Chitungwiza. This is why we are here. This is our final rehearsal, we are ready, we are prepared for the National Day on the 18th,” he said.

In Mashonaland West province, the Independence Day celebrations are set to take place at the historic Mbafa Primary School located in the vibrant Uhuru Nakazi area of Chegutu East District.

The event is anticipated to attract over 15 000 people from across the province, providing a unique opportunity for community engagement and national pride.

Preparations have been in full swing.

Choosing to celebrate Independence Day in Uhuru Nakazi — a name derived from the Swahili phrase “Uhuru ka Nakazi” that loosely means “Freedom and work” — echoes the vision put forth by President Mnangagwa for the decentralisation of national events, ensuring wider accessibility and inclusivity in Zimbabwe.

Recently, members of the Zanu PF Provincial Co-ordinating Committee (PCC) gathered on site to evaluate the progress of preparations.

The atmosphere was electric as they discussed the many activities planned for tomorrow.

One of the key infrastructure developments includes a meticulously rehabilitated 9km stretch from the Chinhoyi-Chegutu Highway to the event venue, facilitating smooth access for attendees.

Additionally, the Government has prioritised the installation of piped water at the school to ensure all necessary amenities are in place.

Members of the uniformed forces have been hard at work, doing rehearsals so that individuals and families are entertained tomorrow.

During the PCC meeting, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland West, Marian Chombo, said: “We are gearing up to welcome at least 15 000 attendees. Our entertainment line-up is both diverse and entertaining! We have arranged for two elephants and kudu to be featured from Zimparks.”

For sports enthusiasts, a riveting soccer match between the province’s exciting teams, Ngezi Platinum and MWOS FC, is lined up together with a musical gala where accomplished artistes, including Romeo Gasa, Prudence “Mama Africa” Muchada, and the Crocodile Sounds Band from the army will perform.

Transport has been organised for people from Kariba, Hurungwe, Sanyati, and Makonde.

In Bulawayo, White City Stadium will host the provincial Independence Day festivities. Provincial Affairs and Devolution Permanent Secretary Mr Paul Nyoni said logistical arrangements were nearly complete.

“We’re 99 percent ready. Twenty buses have been secured to ferry people to the stadium, and the military is finalising parade drills. The day will conclude with a cultural showcase and a football match between Highlanders and Chicken Inn,” he said.

Seven buses will also transport Bulawayo representatives to the main celebrations in Gokwe, including pupils from various schools.

“This is a day of national pride. Citizens should take part and listen to the President’s message as we mark 45 years of independence and self-determination,” added Mr Nyoni.

In Matabeleland South, Plumtree is preparing to host its first-ever provincial Independence celebrations at the Plumtree School Pavilion Grounds, where over 5 000 attendees are expected.

Acting Mangwe DCC chairperson, Mrs Ruth Saurava, said all final arrangements were being made, with budgets and allocations already approved.

Newly sworn in Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Albert Nguluvhe, is expected to officiate at the provincial commemorations, which honour Zimbabwe’s liberation journey and developmental milestones.

In Matabeleland North Province, Tsholotsho is ready to host provincial celebrations at the Tsholotsho Business Centre. Ten buses have been organised to ferry people from all seven districts of the province.

Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Richard Moyo, confirmed that preparations are complete, with key service providers stepping in to ensure the event runs smoothly. ZETDC has pledged uninterrupted electricity supply, while ZINWA is handling water logistics.

“Large corporates such as Hwange Colliery Company have come on board to provide mobile toilets, tents and chairs for this momentous occasion, as the nation celebrates 45 years of self-rule after a protracted liberation struggle,” said Minister Moyo.

Festivities in the province begin today with a Children’s Party at Tsholotsho High School, where Minister Moyo will interact with young people from across the province.

“The people of Matabeleland North are thrilled. Our defence forces have been rehearsing at the main venue and the atmosphere is electric,” he added.

Minister Moyo applauded the Second Republic’s rotational hosting policy, saying it has brought real benefits to communities that were previously overlooked in major national affairs.

“When the Second Republic came in, it introduced the policy of rotating both provincial and national events. It’s a hallmark of President Mnangagwa’s vision — to ensure no one and no place is left behind while unlocking developmental and economic opportunities for host districts,” said Minister Moyo.

As part of preparations, Tsholotsho Rural District Council, with support from other local authorities like Umguza and Nkayi, has rehabilitated the Tshefunye–Tsholotsho Business Centre Road, which had become impassable due to recent rains.