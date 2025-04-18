Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Gears Up for 45th Independence Day Celebrations

18 April 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

It's a drizzling morning in Bulawayo, with overcast clouds, as the City prepares to celebrate the country's 45th independence, which also coincides with the start of the Easter weekend.

On this day, Jesus Christ shed blood as he was crucified to cleanse the world of its sins and bring peace.

For Zimbabwe, its sons and daughters took up arms to fight the brutal colonial regime and during the armed conflict, blood was shed, lives were lost, as brave sons and daughters of the soil were eager to cleanse the country of the evil leadership and bring peace by allowing the majority black to rule themselves.

It was a bloody and brutal war, but 45 years ago, the Union Jack was lowered at a packed Rufaro Stadium in Harare, giving birth to a new and free country called Zimbabwe.

The Bulawayo provincial Independence celebrations are set for the sentimental White City Stadium, a stone's throw away from Father Zimbabwe, the late Vice President Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo's Pelandaba House.

The day's programme was initially set to kick off with a procession led by drum majorettes from D Square near Mpopoma High School along Nketa Drive to the main venue, but weather conditions may have forced organizers to cancel the procession.

Weather reports indicate that the day will be overcast for the better part, with a 20 percent chance of intermittent showers.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.