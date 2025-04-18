announcement

10th Annual AGOA CSO Network Spring Conference Convenes in Washington, DC

Date: April 23, 2025

Location: 2020 Rayburn House Office Building, 45 Independence Ave. SW 20515

Register Here!!!

🌐 Virtual Option: Available for remote participation

We invite you to attend our 10th Annual AGOA CSO Network Spring Conference on April 23, 2025, at the 2020 Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, and online. We look forward to your participation in our advocacy efforts and highly value your insightful contributions.

This year’s theme, Strengthening U.S. - Africa Trade and Economic Cooperation Under the Trump Administration, is particularly relevant given President Trump’s America First Policy and recent announcements regarding tariffs on imports, including those from African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA)- eligible countries.

The conference will bring civil society organizations, private companies, government institutions, and other stakeholders from the U.S. and Africa to discuss key trade policies. Your involvement in these discussions is crucial, as we aim to devise recommendations and actions that align with the administration’s America First Policy and strengthen U.S.-Africa trade and economic cooperation beyond the 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs.

This event presents a unique and valuable opportunity to engage with trade and foreign policy experts and contribute to discussions shaping the future of U.S.-Africa trade and economic relations. Join us as we work towards a prosperous future through enhanced collaboration and partnership.

About AGOA

The African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) was signed into law in 2000 and has been the cornerstone of United States (U.S.) economic policy and business-related engagement with the countries of Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) since its enactment. AGOA has strengthened economic ties with Africa, helped the U.S. compete with global competitors, promoted regional stability, and facilitated the creation of approximately 500,000 direct and indirect jobs in the U.S. and 1,000,000 positions across SSA.

Africa, a major consumption hub of the future, is a market that U.S. businesses cannot afford to ignore. The continent's growing young population and the burgeoning middle class drive demand for industrial goods 1.5 times higher than the global average. With some of the world's fastest-growing economies, Africa offers vast trade and investment potential. The continent's abundance of critical minerals and energy resources is essential to global supply chains and further enhances its appeal to U.S. businesses and U.S. national security.

About the AGOA CSO Network

The AGOA Civil Society (CSO) Network is a consortium of non-governmental organizations (NGOs), small- to medium-sized business representatives, chambers of commerce, and other groups in the United States and Africa interested in successfully applying AGOA to benefit the American and African people.

The one hundred and two (102) CSO participants from the United States and Africa who attended the AGOA Civil Society Forum on January 17, 2003, in Phoenix, Mauritius, established the AGOA CSO Network. The Foundation for Democracy in Africa (FDA) and the Mauritius Council of Social Services were elected as co-chairs and empowered to establish and manage the Secretariat for the AGOA CSO Network. The Network Secretariat was mandated to make all the necessary preparations for the subsequent AGOA Civil Society Sessions of the annual AGOA Forum. FDA has continued to manage the AGOA CSO Network since its inception and is a strong advocate for U.S.-Africa trade and economic cooperation.

The AGOA CSO Network is committed to increasing the volume and quality of African exports under AGOA. We also prioritize educating stakeholders on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean about this trade policy and its numerous advantages. By providing this knowledge, we empower you to make informed decisions and contribute to the growth of U.S.-Africa trade. For more information on the 10th Annual Spring Conference and the CSO Network, visit https://www.agoacsonetwork.org/