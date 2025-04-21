Sudan: Khartoum State Wali Calls On International Organizations to Inform Public of Militia Crimes Against Citizens

Khartoum — The Wali (governor) of Khartoum State, Ahmed Osman Hamza, has called on international organizations to fulfill their mandate and objectives by informing the world public of the crimes committed by the terrorist militia against defenseless civilians in the Jamoa'iya areas south of Omdurman and the Zamzam camp for displaced persons (IDPs) west of El-Fashir.

This came during his meeting Monday with a delegation from the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), in the presence of the Director General of the Ministry of Social Development, Siddiq Ferini; the Director General of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism, Al-Tayib Saad Al-Din; the Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid, Khalid Abdel-Rahim and the representative of the Khartoum State Security Body, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Musa.

The Wali of Khartoum State welcomed the delegation and stated that he had been present in Sudan for a long time and had provided assistance to citizens during the war through its representatives in Khartoum. However, the militia's destruction of basic service infrastructure requires further intervention to help rebuild it.

For his part, the Head of the World Food Programme delegation expressed his appreciation for the facilities provided to the programme to carry out its mission.

He stated that the purpose of the visit was to discuss with state officials to determine priorities, as the programme plans to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to one million citizens in Khartoum State, which represents a significant population.

He added that the support will not be limited to humanitarian aid, but will include enabling citizens to restore their normal lives through home reconstruction, school feeding, and direct cash support.

The Director General of the Ministry of Social Development, Siddiq Ferini, stated that WFP followed international standards in distributing aid to citizens, but there is a segment that has not been covered and expects more support, in addition to psychological and social support.

The Humanitarian Aid Commissioner, Khalid Abdel-Rahim, discussed the contributions made by the programme and expected that the programme would contribute further upon its return to work in Khartoum and gain a closer understanding of citizens' needs.