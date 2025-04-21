Liberia: Who Will Succeed PYJ?

There is no politician that has stood tall as a kingmaker in modern Liberian political history than the late Senator Prince Yormie Johnson, popularly known by the acronyms of his name, PYJ-the undisputed political godfather of vote-rich Nimba County.

With his influence, PYJ presented the Liberian presidency on a silver platter to three Liberian Presidents: Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, George Manneh Weah and Joseph Nyuma Boakai who currently occupies the posts. Whoever he threw his weight behind won the presidential elections-that is if he was not contesting the presidency. PYJ held Nimba in his grips as he made countless senators and representatives in his native Nimba.

As official campaign activities for the Nimba County by-election come to a close, the citizens are eagerly waiting to elect another person to replace fallen Senator Prince Yormie Johnson, who passed in late November 2024.

The entire election process is said to be calm upon the closure of one of the most heated political campaigns in Nimba's history, which involved several opinion leaders and political actors from across Liberia.

Many considered the election as a test for Vice President Jeremiah Koung whether he still maintained supremacy in the absence of Senator Johnson.

There are seven candidates vying for the single seat, including Nimba District 5 Representative Samuel G. Kogar; former Nimba Superintendent Edith Gongloe Weh; former Nimba District 4 Representative, Cllr. Garrison Yealue; former Nimba District 9 representative, Mantinokay Tingban; former Nimba County Inspector Mark Gblinwon; Mr. Wonokay Farngalo and Mr. George Gunpul.

The campaign quickly took a trend of ethnicity, especially between the two main contenders, Rep. Kogar, of the Gio tribe, and Madam Gongloe Weh, who is Mano.

The camp of Kogar, which is backed by Vice President of Liberia Jeremiah Kpan Koung and nearly all local government authorities in Nimba want the senatorial positions being divided between the two main ethnic groups in Nimba; the Dan/Gio and the Mano.

They argued that since Senator Nyan Twayen is a Mano man, the next seat should be reserved for the Dan/Gio population.

VP Koung, in his campaign message in Tappita, said, when Nimba gained her county status in 1964, President Tubman selected Johnny Voker as Senator of Nimba and further order to designate any other as the second senator.

He said the late Johnny Voker then selected old man Gblorzuo Toweh as another senator, making the number of senators two.

Koung explained that from there on, the representation in the House of Senate had always been one Mano and one Dan/Gio.

In 1985, Edward Sackor won the Senatorial seat over the late Hilary Gbonblee, because of the solidarity among the citizens, Edward Sackor resigned, relinquished the post and Mr. Gbonblee became the senator.

Additionally, in 1997, George Korkor (Mano) and one Margaret Kamah (Gio) were elected senators of Nimba, with Margaret becoming the first female senator of Nimba, dispelling rumours that women had not become senators of Nimba before.

In the recent groups of elections, especially in 2011, Madam Edith Gongloe Weh intruded into the election process when she was asked by president Sirleaf to give chance to Adolphus Dolo, who was considered the favorite in election, something he said that led the Mano votes to be divided, leaving Thomas Grupee to win.

He said in Nimba politics, Godfather role had made a significant impact in decision making, beginning with Johnny Voker, so he will be a coward to remain sitting and making a decision that will keep the citizens together.

"Oldman Johnny Voker did not take decision on tribal line, his decision to bring in oldman Toweh was to keep Nimba united," he said.

With this election, he said the chance should be given to the GIo so the senatorial positions can be balanced among the two major tribes.

"In this 2024 by-election, both tribes voted for Nyan Twayen despite the presence of Samuel Kogar, who was the main contender at that time," he said.

It is not only Vice President Koung who is pushing for the political balance in the House of Senate between the two major tribes.

Sanniquellie former City, Madam Mary Gonlepa, a key supporter of Edith Gongloe Weh in her previous elections is this time campaigning for Rep. Kogar, preaching the same political balance in the House of Senate.

"This election is about women's representation, but it is about keeping our county together and balancing the senatorial equation among the two tribes," she said.

Another female opinion leader, Atty. Sondah Geepea Wilson, a former contender in the 2023 election also called on the citizens to vote for Rep. Kogar citing Nimba's unity.

"Our concern is about the county unity and how strong we can stand together as one undivided county, not on women solidarity," she said.

Nimba County Superintendent Kou Meapeh Gono on Friday, April 18, 2025, rallied the chiefs and elders as well as women leaders at her residence to give all support to Kogar.

She used the occasion to distribute motorcycles to the district administrative commissioners of Nimba County.

Gongloe-Weh's campaign, fully backed by the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) including former Montserrado Representative Acarous Gray, Rep. Yekeh Kolubah and Rep. Junior Cole, among others, joined the last phase of the campaign on Saturday, April 19, 2025, hitting the streets of Ganta with a grand parade from Jackie Guest House to the main square.

With all the views from Vice Koung and supporters, the popularity of Madam Gongloe Weh remains high among her supporters, especially in the urban parts of Nimba, describing her as outspoken and someone who will be vocal in speaking for Nimba's interest.

"We are here to rally voters to vote for Edith, so the voices of the women will be heard in the House of Senate," said Henrietta Martol, a female advocate.

However, little is heard about the remaining five candidates in the campaign process, but some citizens are also speculating they may be brought to reduce the votes of the two main contenders' stronghold.

Meanwhile, the atmosphere ahead of the election appears calm. Candidates are deploying their poll watchers to the various polling places in preparation of the April 22, 2025, by-election, while a bus filled with staff of National Election Commission has arrived in the county to conduct the election process.

The Liberia National Police and security apparatuses have also been deployed since the campaign began.

Some Nimbaians believe that a loss for Jeremiah Kpan Koung will hamper his political weight come 2029 and deprive the county of a chance of maintaining the vice presidency.

Alas, beneath the surface of the battle for tribal equity or supremacy lies, perhaps, a more intense political battle between the CDC of George Weah and the ruling Unity Party.