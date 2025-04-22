Liberia: Over 100 Observers Deployed to Monitor Nimba By-Election

Ganta — Just over 100 election observers and supervisors have been deployed across Nimba County ahead of Tuesday's crucial by-election, according to a joint announcement from the Elections Coordinating Committee (ECC), the Liberia Election Observation Network (LEON), and the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP).

At a press conference held in Ganta on April 21, the organizations disclosed that 88 short-term observers have been assigned to monitor the process in all nine electoral districts.

They will observe key stages of the election, including poll setup, voting, counting, and tallying. An additional 13 supervisors will provide oversight across the county.

The observer mission is aimed at promoting peaceful conduct among voters, political parties, independent candidates, and local stakeholders. ECC, LEON, and WANEP also urged all participants to remain peaceful and law-abiding throughout the election period.

The groups commended the National Elections Commission and other stakeholders for engaging local communities and organizing pre-election dialogues in areas considered potential hotspots for tension.

Nimba County has 736 polling centers spread across its nine districts and is home to more than 300,000 registered voters.