Liberia: Over 100 Observers Deployed to Monitor Nimba By-Election

21 April 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Ganta — Just over 100 election observers and supervisors have been deployed across Nimba County ahead of Tuesday's crucial by-election, according to a joint announcement from the Elections Coordinating Committee (ECC), the Liberia Election Observation Network (LEON), and the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP).

At a press conference held in Ganta on April 21, the organizations disclosed that 88 short-term observers have been assigned to monitor the process in all nine electoral districts.

They will observe key stages of the election, including poll setup, voting, counting, and tallying. An additional 13 supervisors will provide oversight across the county.

The observer mission is aimed at promoting peaceful conduct among voters, political parties, independent candidates, and local stakeholders. ECC, LEON, and WANEP also urged all participants to remain peaceful and law-abiding throughout the election period.

The groups commended the National Elections Commission and other stakeholders for engaging local communities and organizing pre-election dialogues in areas considered potential hotspots for tension.

Nimba County has 736 polling centers spread across its nine districts and is home to more than 300,000 registered voters.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.