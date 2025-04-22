Zimbabwe: War Vet Geza Calls for National Shutdown Until Mnangagwa Vacates Office

Vocal war veteran Blessed "Bombshell" Geza has called for an extension of the national shutdown until President Emmerson Mnangagwa steps down.

Geza has been demanding Mnangagwa's resignation, accusing him of corruption and tribalism. The former Zanu PF Central Committee member had initially called for a national shutdown on April 22 and 23.

On March 31, he called for countrywide protests in which over a hundred participated and led to the arrest of 98.

"The national shutdown we announced for 22 and 23 April 2025 will now only end when Emmerson Mnangagwa has vacated the office of President of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

"The shutdown will end when all members of his criminal cartel we have identified and announced here are behind bars."

Geza, who is in hiding, added, "I have held several consultations and taken guidance and instructions from the progressive leadership of the security sector we have agreed that progressive units of the security forces will be deployed across the whole country to help the people in the revolution to remove Mnagagwa and his criminal cabal.

"This indefinite stay away will be accompanied by specific strategic actions of progressive members of the security sector to put maximum pressure on Mnangagwa and these zvigananda to leave now."

Police has announced maximum security nationwide to ensure the public is free to engage in all socio-economic activities.