Zimbabwe: Maximum Security Deployed As Geza Calls for 'Indefinite' Stay Away

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has announced massive deployments of officers to ensure the "public is free to engage in all socio-economic activities".

The deployments are in response to war veteran Blessed Geza's calls for an "indefinite" nationwide stay away.

Geza, who is in hiding, in an online address last week announced a stay away slated for April 22 and 23. However, in his latest update, he extended it indefinitely in a bid to force President Emmerson Mnangagwa to resign.

In a statement, ZRP Commissioner Paul Nyathi said, "The Zimbabwe Republic Police is prepared to ensure that the public is free to engage in all socio-economic activities without fear, intimidation, threats, or harassment on April 22 and 23, 2025.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police has deployed sufficient officers throughout the country to effectively maintain law and order, including in Central Business Districts, residential areas, industrial zones, and all areas frequented by the public.

"In this regard, the police will arrest anyone who interferes with the smooth flow of traffic and the movement of the public."

Geza, an expelled Zanu PF Central Committee member, has been vocal in opposing Mnangagwa's rule and has been calling for protests via his X and YouTube channels.

The police have warned against the abuse of social media, urging the public to "totally disregard social media postings meant to cause chaos and alarm in the country."

Nyathi further assured security for local and foreign exhibitors at the 65th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), which kicked off Sunday in Bulawayo.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that it is ready to conduct its constitutional mandate without fear or favour. Any instigators of violence or disruption of the normal operation of the economy will be dealt with severely.

"The public should feel free to report anyone inciting violence, issuing threats, or intimidating them to engage in unlawful acts," he added.