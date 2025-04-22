Liberia: LNBA Reiterates Call for Credible, Transparent Election in Nimba

A few hours before the vote for the Senatorial by-election in Nimba County, the Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA), reiterates calls for an election whose results reflect the choice freely expressed by the Nimba people, in accordance with the Constitution and laws of the Republic of Liberia.

"As the country continues to strengthen its democratic credentials, it is imperative that all eligible voters exercise their rights peacefully, responsibly, and in a manner that upholds the rule of law," Cllr Bornor M. Varmah, LNBA's national president, noted yesterday during a press conference.

However, Cllr. Varmah urged political parties, independent candidates, and their supporters to conduct themselves with civility and respect for incitement or the democratic process.

" Acts of intimidation, electoral violence must be avoided and, where committed, must be addressed through the appropriate legal channels, " Cllr. Varmah said.

The association strongly cautioned all anti-democratic elements, whether acting directly or indirectly, to refrain from interfering with the ongoing democratic process in Nimba County.

"The people of Nimba must be allowed to freely exercise their democratic and civic responsibilities without the infusion of conflict, intimidation, or coercion," Cllr Varmah emphasized.

He stresses that any attempt to subvert the will of the people or to destabilize the peace and security of the country constitutes a grave threat to Liberia's democratic gains and national stability.

"As such, the Bar will not hesitate to recommend appropriate sanctions, both domestically and internationally, against individuals or groups found to be undermining the democratic process or promoting instability," the LNBA's president vowed.

The bar commended the National Elections Commission (NEC) for its continued commitment to upholding the integrity of Liberia's electoral processes.

"We equally extend appreciation to our local and international partners for their invaluable support in fostering credible, transparent, and peaceful elections in Liberia," Varmah added.

Varmah said that while they welcome the efforts by various stakeholders, the LNBA remains concerned about several ongoing challenges in the electoral environment, including:

Limited civic and voter education across remote areas of Nimba, which may impact informed participation; Logistical and administrative issues that could undermine public confidence in the process; Potential security risks and political tension, which must be carefully monitored and mitigated through collaboration between the NEC, political actors, security agencies, and civil society.

According to Varmah, the LNBA is closely monitoring developments in Nimba and calls on all political actors, community leaders, and citizens to uphold the rule of law, maintain peace, and respect the constitutional rights of all eligible voters in Nimba County.

"We remain committed to the preservation of democracy, the rule of law, and lasting peace in Liberia. We reaffirm our commitment to promoting the rule of law and stand ready to support efforts that ensure a free, fair, and peaceful election in Nimba County," Varmah concluded.