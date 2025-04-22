Huge presence of police and other security apparatuses marred the Nimba's Senatorial By - Election over fear of disruption like what happened in Beo Longatuo in Nimba District near Cote d'Ivoire border, where some disgruntled youth ransacked the polling places and took away ballot boxes.

Early on Monday, April 21, 2025, the Liberia National Police led by Inspector General Gregory Coleman held a press conference admonishing the citizens that police are in the county to ensure the election goes on without any form of tension, that the citizens will go about the election process peacefully.

In the press conference, IG Coleman assured the public that the police will ensure there wouldn't be any political violence or disruption like what happened in Beo Longatuo in 2023.

"We have noticed some violence in the past election, and we have been working hard, looking at what went wrong, so have taken measures to ensure the go on without any fear of intimidation," he said.

"Every time the election is held, we look at after action and review what went wrong and what we need to do to make all necessary corrections to avoid these errors," he added.

He explained the police had experienced some interference by some political actors, who are not from Nimba, but entered Nimba during the campaign process to campaign for someone.

"We have been informed that there are some groups of disgruntled individuals, who have nothing to do with the Nimba Election, but have migrated in Nimba to cause problems," he said.

The Inspector General didn't name anyone in his briefing, but during the close of the campaign, former Representative Acarous Gray and Bong County Representative Melvin Cole as well as Montserrado County Representative Yekeh Kolubah joined the campaign rally of Madam Edith Gongloe Weh on Saturday, April 19, 2025, parading the street of Ganta.

Coming of these men, especially Rep. Cole, who lastly joined the campaign, raised concern among many residents, wondering why people from other counties will come to campaign in different counties.

Coleman told reporters from the lesson learned from past elections all the mechanisms have been put in place this time to resist anyone who would try to undermine the electoral process, though violence means.

The LNP have deployed huge numbers of personnel across Nimba to protect the polling places and ensure that the election is held in a peaceful and an orderly manner.

"We want to thank the people of Nimba. They have demonstrated remarkable discipline and respect for the rule of law," Coleman said. "As we enter the voting phase, we want to assure the public that everything has been put in place from a security perspective."

According to the Police Chief, the joint security forces have been fully activated, with clear roles and responsibilities assigned to each agency to maintain order across all 681 polling places in the county.

"This is one of the most informed deployments we've had. We used data from past elections, identified previous hotspots, and corrected the errors through a comprehensive after-action review process," he said.

He emphasized that the police presence is not just symbolic but strategic. Commanders are assigned to multiple polling centers, and areas prone to unrest will see heavy deployment.

Coleman also disclosed intelligence that suggests certain individuals with no stake in the election have infiltrated Nimba with intentions to stir trouble.

"We are aware of your presence, and we know your plans. Let me be clear, if you attempt to carry them out, you will feel us," he warned.

Underscoring the police's impartiality, Coleman stated that officers have been assigned to all candidates to maintain fairness, prevent confrontation, and secure campaign activities.

"We're not here as warriors but as guardians of democracy," he emphasized. "Our service is not based on political affiliation. We're here to protect the democratic space so everyone can express their will freely."

The Police Chief reassured citizens that any officer caught engaging in political activity will face swift and decisive action.

"The police under my watch will not interfere in politics. If anyone sees otherwise, report it, and we will act. We are here to support the process, not influence it."

Coleman also took aim at detractors who label the current police force as politically motivated, clarifying that the noticeable change in service delivery is simply the result of fulfilling long-standing promises to the public.

"For too long, 'serve and protect' was just a slogan. Now, service has come alive, and that's what makes it look different," he said. "This is what the people have paid for, and we're delivering."

He assured voters that the ballot boxes will be securely transported to magisterial warehouses post-election and that citizens should feel safe leaving their homes to vote.

"This election will be peaceful," Coleman concluded. "No one should be afraid. We are here to ensure you go out and vote and return safely. And anyone who tries to cause chaos will feel the full force of the law.

But this paper had been observing in the past election that security assigned in nearly all the polling places or precincts do not carry armed, leaving the unarmed officers vulnerable to gangsters like what happened in Luoguatuo when some gangsters overpowered the unarmed security officers and took away the ballots boxes to Cote d'Ivoire.