Madagascar: French President Macron Heads to Madagascar to Discuss Regional Cooperation and Development

Cape Town — French President Emmanuel Macron is set to arrive in Madagascar on Wednesday, April 23, for a two-day state visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and reinforcing France's role in the Indian Ocean region. The visit comes ahead of his participation in the Indian Ocean Commission (COI) Summit, on April 24, on the northern resort island of Nosy Be.

This is Macron's second visit to Madagascar as president, aimed at demonstrating France’s continued interest in deepening its diplomatic and economic partnerships across the Indian Ocean. The COI Summit will bring together heads of state from island nations, including Comoros, Seychelles, Mauritius, and Madagascar, with a focus on food self-sufficiency and regional development, as well as climate resilience, sustainable development, and regional security.

Macron and Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina are expected to hold bilateral discussions, with agreements likely to be signed in areas such as energy, education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

Macron will also visit the Soarano train station in Antananarivo and meet with French and Malagasy business leaders to discuss investment opportunities and economic collaboration.

Following his engagements in Madagascar, Macron will head to Mauritius, marking the first visit by a French president to the island nation. His broader regional tour signals a renewed strategic emphasis by France on its overseas territories and neighboring partners in the Indian Ocean.