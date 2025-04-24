Ghana: 2 More Petitions Filed for CJ Removal?

Two more petitions are believed to have been filed at the Presidency, seeking the removal of Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Araba Torkonoo, from office.

This brings to five the number of petitions seeking for the removal of the Chief Justice.

The constitution bars disclosures of contents of the petition and identity of the petitioners.

At the time of filling this report, there was no official communication from the government acknowledging receipt of the two petitions.

Meanwhile, President John Dramani Mahama had in the performance of his constitutional duty suspended the CJ, pending the outcome of investigation by a five-member committee, chaired by a Supreme Court judge, Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang.

Related to the matter, is action filed at the Supreme Court by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tafo, Ekow Vincent Assafuah.

The lawmaker contends that President Mahama was mandated to notify the Chief Justice about the petition for her removal and obtain her response before referring the petition to the Council of State.

Mr Assafuah joined the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Dr Dominic Akurutinga Ayine, the government's principal legal advisor, to the suit as a defendant.

The MP is praying the apex court for a declaration that upon a true and proper interpretation of articles 146 (1), (2), (4),(6) and (7), 23, 57 (3) and 296 of the Constitution, the President was mandated to notify the Chief Justice about a petition for the removal of the Chief Justice and obtain his or her comments and responses to the content of such petition before referring the petition to the Council of State or commencing the consultation processes with the Council of State for the removal of the Chief Justice.

However, Mr Assafuah wants the Supreme Court to declare that upon a true and proper interpretation of articles 146 (1), (2), (4), (6) and (7), 23 and 296 of the Constitution, a failure by the President to notify the Chief Justice and obtain his or her comments and responses to a petition for the removal of the Chief Justice before triggering the consultation process with the Council of State constitutes a violation of article 146 (6) as well as the constitutional protection of the security of tenure of the Chief Justice who is a Justice of the Superior Court of Judicature stipulated in article 146(1) of the Constitution.

The Old Tafo MP is again asking the court for a declaration that upon a true and proper interpretation of articles 146 (1), (2), (4), (6) and (7), 23 (57(3) and 296 of the Constitution, a failure by the President to notify the Chief Justice and obtain his or her comments and responses to a petition for the removal of the Chief Justice before triggering the consultation process with the Council of State amounts to an unjustified interference with the independence of the Judiciary enshrined in article 127 (1) and (2) of the Constitution.

Mr Assafuah is further seeking a declaration that the failure by the President to notify the Chief Justice and obtain her comments and responses to a petition for the removal of the Chief Justice before triggering the process for her removal, constitutes a violation of the fundamental right to a fair hearing contained in articles 23 and 296, and renders the consultation processes for the removal of the Chief Justice initiated by the President null, void and of no effect.

Since the coming into force of the 1992 Constitution, no petition for the removal of previous Chief Justices were successful.

Justice Sir Ako Korsah was the first Chief Justice sacked by Ghana's first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkruma