Ghana: There Is No Political Agenda to Remove Chief Justice - Felix Kwakye Ofosu

The Minister of Government Communication, Felix Kwakye Ofosu has refuted claims by the suspended Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkonoo that her removal is politically motivated.

According to Mr.Kwakye Ofosu, there is no political agenda to remove the embattled Chief Justice.

Responding to an address by the Chief Justice held today, June 25, 2025, the minister said there is no political agenda to remove the Chief Justice, according to him, the President swore an oath and has always acted in accordance with it.

He said any claim, inference or inuendo of a political motivation cannot be substantiated.

Mr. Kwakye Ofosu further noted that, if matters in the address were left to the content of the petitions, he wouldn't have responded; however, he said it would be unfair for them not to correct some of the issues raised.

The minister noted that since the inception of the process, nobody has been able to ascribe any known verifiable constitutional breach, adding that the President had kept fidelity to the constitution, "everything has been by the books. In terms of confidentiality, the president has done things in respect of the constitution."

On the issue of location for the committee sitting, he said, Adu Lodge is a state facility, adding that any attempt to link the dastardly killing of judges to this case of the removal of the Chief Justice is regrettable and unacceptable.

The embattled Chief Justice, in her address, noted that "Unfortunately, every step of the removal process being undertaken against me is being done in a manner that breaks every rule on how justice is delivered in the country. And this is why I find the need to draw the nation's attention this afternoon."

She further noted that "to the serious violations of the Constitution and law in the process, and the danger it holds for the development of the nation's democracy."