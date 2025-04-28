Mali Pioneers Novel Hybrid Vaccine Delivery Approach to Combat Malaria

press release

On World Malaria Day, Mali becomes the 20th African country to introduce malaria vaccine

Mali had 3.1% (8.15 million) of global malaria cases and 2.4% (14,328) of global malaria deaths in 2023, and it was 1 of 11 countries with highest burden of malaria globally

Hybrid approach will see children in Mali receive first three doses based on age, with fourth and fifth doses administered seasonally ahead of high malaria transmission season

Kalaban Coro, Mali —

On World Malaria Day, Mali's Ministry of Health, with support from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (Gavi), UNICEF and the World Health Organization (WHO), launched a first-of-its-kind malaria vaccine delivery approach, aiming to reach children aged 5 to 36 months.The country becomes the 20th in Africa to introduce the malaria vaccine into its routine immunization programme with support from Gavi. It is the first globally to implement a hybrid approach to vaccine delivery: providing the first three doses monthly throughout the year based on age, followed by the fourth and fifth doses given seasonally in May or June of the following years, before the high malaria transmission season starts. Providing malaria vaccine doses seasonally is a strategic approach, as it aligns the period of highest vaccine protection with the period of highest malaria risk, and evidence, including research from Mali, shows it maximizes impact.

The R21/Matrix-M vaccine will initially be rolled out in 19 priority districts across five regions: Kayes, Koulikoro, Mopti, Ségou and Sikasso. The country currently has 927,800 R21/Matrix-M vaccines for introduction.

The 2024 WHO World Malaria Report shows Mali had 3.1% (8.15 million) of global malaria cases and 2.4% (14,328) of global malaria deaths in 2023, and it was 1 of 11 countries with the highest burden of malaria globally.

Mali was among eight countries with substantial increases in malaria caseloads between 2019 and 2023, with an increase of 1.4 million cases, according to data from WHO. The African region shoulders the heaviest malaria burden globally, accounting for about 94% of all cases and 95% of deaths.

In her opening speech, Mali's Minister of Health and Social Development, Colonel Assa Badiallo Touré, welcomed and thanked all stakeholders, particularly Gavi, the Global Fund, WHO and UNICEF for their continued and unwavering support throughout the process of introducing the malaria vaccine into his country's Expanded Programme on Immunization.

"You will agree with me that the process of introducing the malaria vaccine into the EPI was marked by the deployment of immense efforts by all stakeholders. I pay tribute to our researchers, particularly those at the MRTC, for their very important role during clinical trials and whose prowess contributed to the recommendation of the RTS, S and R21 vaccines by the World Health Organization. The successful introduction of the Malaria Vaccine into the EPI is a challenge that each stakeholder must shoulder until we have taken it to scale. We are fully prepared to implement the vaccine, for the great happiness of the people of Mali, in order to reinforce our efforts in reducing the burden of this disease."

Gavi leads the global malaria vaccination programme, working with countries and partners, and provides funding to countries and partners such as UNICEF and WHO for the procurement, transport and roll-out of doses. Through Gavi's unique co-financing model, countries are also contributing to the cost of vaccination programmes - including malaria - gradually increasing their financial contributions as national income levels grow. The future of the global malaria vaccination programme is at a critical juncture as Gavi seeks to raise funding for its next five-year strategic period from 2026 to 2030.

Commenting on the historic roll-out, Dr Sania Nishtar, CEO of Gavi, said: "Gavi welcomes the Government of Mali's commitment to saving lives and significantly reducing the devastating impact of malaria on families, communities and hospitals. With the malaria vaccine now being deployed in 20 countries and over 24 million doses delivered, consistent funding and investment are crucial to ensure this new, vital tool reaches all those who need it equally. As long as resources are available, Gavi pledges its continued commitment and support to the fight against one of Africa's deadliest diseases. We are proud to be a part of this vital step forward."

UNICEF plays a vital role in distributing and delivering vaccines, ensuring a steady supply of good quality vaccines for children in need across malaria-endemic regions, and supports governments and local communities in evidence-based demand generation for malaria control, including vaccination.

"The introduction of the malaria vaccine marks a critical milestone for the children and people of Mali," said Dr Pierre Ngom, UNICEF Representative in Mali. "We have long awaited this moment. After 35 years of dedicated research and development, the malaria vaccine finally offers a powerful new tool to protect our children from this life-threatening disease. UNICEF is supporting the government's community engagement efforts in Mali to ensure the immunisation complements existing malaria prevention measures. Young volunteers using U-Report are key to this effort, utilising digital tools like chatbots to connect with communities, promote vaccination, and counter misinformation."

WHO coordinated the pilot evaluation of the RTS,S/AS01 malaria vaccine in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi through the Malaria Vaccine Implementation Programme (MVIP), co-funded by Gavi, the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, and UNITAID. Between 2019 and 2023, over 2 million children received the vaccine, leading to a 13% reduction in mortality in children age-eligible for vaccination. This evidence supported WHO's recommendation and prequalification of today's two malaria vaccines.

"The malaria vaccine is one of the most consequential breakthroughs in public health in recent times - a crucial addition to malaria control tools to protect children from this deadly disease and bolster our efforts to lower the burden of malaria," said Dr Patrick Kabore, WHO Representative in Mali. The vaccine complements existing malaria prevention measures already implemented by the Government of Mali, including the use of insecticide-treated nets, seasonal malaria chemoprevention, intermittent preventive treatment during pregnancy, and indoor insecticide spraying.

Malaria vaccination in Africa

The introduction in Mali on World Malaria Day comes a few weeks after Uganda rolled out the largest malaria vaccine introduction to date in terms of target districts and population.

Since 2023, more than 24 million malaria vaccine doses have been delivered to the African continent as countries steadily scale up their programmes. The pace of the roll-out across the continent underscores the high demand from countries for a new tool in the fight against one of Africa's deadliest diseases. The total burden of malaria in the 20 countries in Africa that are currently vaccinating children accounts for over 70% of the global malaria burden, according to data in the 2024 World Malaria Report.

In addition to the data from the Malaria Vaccine Implementation Programme (MVIP) in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi, early results from countries such as Cameroon show the promise of the introduction of the malaria vaccine and the impact on families and communities. Additional countries are expected to introduce this year, and by the end of 2025, an additional 13 million children across Africa are expected to be protected with the malaria vaccine. In its next strategic period from 2026 to 2030, Gavi aims to help countries scale up these programmes, fully protecting a further 50 million children with four doses of the malaria vaccine - pending availability of sufficient funding.

Notes to Editors

Multimedia content from the malaria vaccine roll-out in Mali , updated in real time, including photos and interviews with researchers from Mali's Malaria Research and Training Center, and b-roll here and footage from other countries here.

, updated in real time, including photos and interviews with researchers from Mali's Malaria Research and Training Center, and b-roll here and footage from other countries here. Why the hybrid vaccination approach in Mali? Malaria transmission in Mali is highly seasonal, with the majority of cases occurring between July and December. Through the hybrid vaccination approach, children receive the first three doses throughout the year based on age and doses four and five in subsequent years seasonally, just before the start of the high transmission season. Evidence has shown that seasonal administration of the malaria vaccine can increase impact because the period of highest vaccine efficacy coincides with the period of highest malaria risk.

Malaria transmission in Mali is highly seasonal, with the majority of cases occurring between July and December. Through the hybrid vaccination approach, children receive the first three doses throughout the year based on age and doses four and five in subsequent years seasonally, just before the start of the high transmission season. Evidence has shown that seasonal administration of the malaria vaccine can increase impact because the period of highest vaccine efficacy coincides with the period of highest malaria risk. Why children, not adults? Children under the age of 5 are at the greatest risk of dying from malaria and account for more than 75% of the global deaths from the disease. Unlike adults, young children have not had the opportunity to develop partial immunity through years of exposure, making them particularly at risk.

Children under the age of 5 are at the greatest risk of dying from malaria and account for more than 75% of the global deaths from the disease. Unlike adults, young children have not had the opportunity to develop partial immunity through years of exposure, making them particularly at risk. Malaria vaccine safety and effectiveness: Both the RTS,S/AS01 and R21/Matrix-M vaccines are prequalified and recommended by WHO to prevent malaria in children and are safe and effective. In phase 3 clinical trials, both vaccines reduced malaria cases by more than half during the first year after vaccination, a period when children are at high risk of illness and death. A fourth dose given in the second year of life prolonged protection. Both vaccines reduce malaria cases by about 75% when given seasonally in areas of highly seasonal transmission - where half of childhood malaria deaths occur. The vaccines target P. falciparum, the deadliest malaria parasite globally and the most prevalent in Africa. More about the vaccine here: https://www.who.int/news-room/questions-and-answers/item/q-a-on-rts-s-malaria-vaccine

Both the RTS,S/AS01 and R21/Matrix-M vaccines are prequalified and recommended by WHO to prevent malaria in children and are safe and effective. Tailored programmes : Delivering four or five doses of the vaccine means finding ways to consistently reach those at highest risk in every country. Most countries are scaling up vaccination in a step-by-step phased approach, implementing tailor made strategies that work best for their own unique contexts and challenges. For example: In December 2024, with support from Gavi and partners, Nigeria, a country with the highest burden of malaria globally, began a phased roll-out in Kebbi and Bayelsa States, where malaria prevalence is particularly high. Over 800,000 vaccine doses are set to be distributed in this first phase, a critical step towards reducing the devastating impact of the disease. In Chad, Gavi supported the integration of the malaria vaccine as part of an ambitious and pioneering triple vaccine roll-out against three deadly childhood diseases: malaria, pneumonia and diarrhoea - maximising impact and efficiency in lower-resourced settings. In fragile contexts across Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), malaria vaccine roll-outs have been incorporated into other response plans.

: Delivering four or five doses of the vaccine means finding ways to consistently reach those at highest risk in every country. Most countries are scaling up vaccination in a step-by-step phased approach, implementing tailor made strategies that work best for their own unique contexts and challenges. For example:

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Children Health NGO By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

About Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance is a public-private partnership that helps vaccinate more than half the world's children against some of the world's deadliest diseases. The Vaccine Alliance brings together developing country and donor governments, the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the World Bank, the vaccine industry, technical agencies, civil society, the Gates Foundation and other private sector partners. View the full list of donor governments and other leading organisations that fund Gavi's work here.

Since its inception in 2000, Gavi has helped to immunise a whole generation - over 1.1 billion children - and prevented more than 18.8 million future deaths, helping to halve child mortality in 78 lower-income countries. Gavi also plays a key role in improving global health security by supporting health systems as well as funding global stockpiles for Ebola, cholera, meningococcal and yellow fever vaccines. After two decades of progress, Gavi is now focused on protecting the next generation, above all the zero-dose children who have not received even a single vaccine shot. The Vaccine Alliance employs innovative finance and the latest technology - from drones to biometrics - to save lives, prevent outbreaks before they can spread and help countries on the road to self-sufficiency. Learn more at www.gavi.org and connect with us on Facebook and X (Twitter).

About UNICEF

UNICEF promotes the rights and wellbeing of every child, in everything we do. Together with our partners, we work in 190 countries and territories to translate that commitment into practical action, focusing special effort on reaching the most vulnerable and excluded children, to the benefit of all children, everywhere.

For more information about UNICEF and its work for children, visit https://www.unicef.org/mali

Follow UNICEF on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About WHO

World Health Organization contributes to a better future for people everywhere. Good health lays the foundation for vibrant and productive communities, stronger economies, safer nations and a better world. As the lead health authority within the United Nations system, our work touches people's lives around the world every day. In Africa, WHO serves 47 Member States and works with development partners to improve the health and well-being of all people living here. The WHO Regional Office for Africa is located in Brazzaville, Congo. Learn more at www.afro.who.int and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.