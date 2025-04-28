Kenya Police Identified in Protest Killings as Anti-Ruto Sentiment Grows

Five people were shot dead and dozens wounded in Kenya in mounting anti-tax hike protests.

"Now that the BBC has been able to unmask killer cops through their uniforms - even with their faces covered - they have nowhere to hide. That's why they're always in civilian clothes!"

Members of Kenya's security forces responsible for shooting unarmed anti-tax protesters dead during the June 2024 demonstrations outside Parliament have been identified by a BBC investigation. A forensic analysis of more than 5,000 images and videos confirms that those killed posed no threat when security forces opened fire.

During the protests, Gen Z activists mobilized through social media and organized Nairobi's third major demonstration following the controversial Finance Bill. Thousands of young people participated in the protests, fuelled by social, economic, and political frustrations. What began as peaceful rallies against tax hikes turned deadly when police and military forces fired on crowds, leaving at least 60 people dead.

Today, families of 29 people continue to search for loved ones after reports of abductions and kidnappings since June, despite denials from security agencies.

Hanifa, one of the activists behind the #RejectFinanceBill2024 and #OccupyParliament movements, welcomed the BBC's findings in a social media post:

"Now that the BBC has been able to unmask killer cops through their uniforms with their faces fully covered, they have nowhere to hide. That's why they're always in civilian clothes!... We have a civic and moral duty to continue with this fight until the end, no matter how draining and devastating it is. That's why I'm still standing here. That's why we should never tire. Blood was spilled. Our comrades were killed. It is our duty to continue. Never forget."

We have a civic and moral duty to continue this fight, no matter how draining. Blood was spilled. Our comrades were killed. It is our duty to keep going. Never forget."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Protesters were initially opposed to tax increases, but then demanded the resignation of President William Ruto. Ruto was elected in September 2022 on promises to lower living costs and create jobs for young people. He came to power by appealing to the common people, portraying himself as a "hustler" and promising economic relief.

After nearly three years in office, Kenya faces mounting economic strain, with public anger over new taxes, health insurance policies, and accusations that he has failed to fulfill campaign promises. The 2024 Finance Bill, which sought to raise $2.7 billion through taxes on essentials like fuel, internet data, and diapers, sparked nationwide outrage. Some measures were later scrapped, but not before police opened fire on protesters who stormed parliament after lawmakers approved the bill.

As Kenya approaches the 2027 elections, Ruto's administration faces growing dissent.

The impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua further destabilized his political coalition. Meanwhile, the Gen-Z-led protest movement remains a formidable force, with activists vowing to sustain pressure until accountability is achieved.

His unexpected attendance at Pope Francis' funeral in Rome raised questions about his commitment to cost-saving measures, as many Kenyans continue to struggle with the rising cost of living.