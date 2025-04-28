Liberia: Rep. Bernard Benson Reaffirms Support for Speaker Koffa, Backs Supreme Court Ruling

27 April 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — Representative Bernard Blue Benson of Electoral District #17 has publicly reaffirmed his support for Speaker Jonathan Fonati Koffa, stating that he will sit under Koffa's leadership in the House of Representatives, in accordance with the Supreme Court's ruling on April 23, 2025.

Rep. Benson, who initially aligned with the Minority Bloc during the ongoing leadership impasse at the Capitol, later joined the Majority Bloc, citing his belief that the country should not remain in a state of political deadlock.

In a statement to his constituents, Rep. Benson emphasized his unwavering commitment to upholding the Constitution of Liberia, recalling his vow made on January 15, 2024, to defend and protect the nation's Constitution. He reiterated the importance of respecting the Supreme Court's authority, specifically referencing Article 66, which grants the court the final say on constitutional matters.

"As a lawmaker, I took a vow to uphold and protect the Constitution. Therefore, in line with the Supreme Court's decision, I will sit under the gavel of Speaker Jonathan Fonati Koffa when the 55th National Legislature reconvenes," Rep. Benson stated.

He also urged fellow lawmakers to respect the court's decision, emphasizing the need for unity and the importance of adhering to the rule of law to ensure stability and progress.

"Let us all respect the Supreme Court's opinion regarding Article 66 of the Constitution. May God bless us all," Rep. Benson concluded.

