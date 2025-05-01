Africa: New Director of the Pontifical Mission Societies Appointed

30 April 2025
Fides News Agency (Vatican)

Vatican City — Cardinal Luis Antonio G. Tagle, Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization (Section for First Evangelization and New Churches), appointed, on March 25, 2025, Father Anawia Bédilana Jonas as National Director of the Pontifical Mission Societies (PMS) of Togo for the five-year period 2025-2030.

The newly appointed National Director of the Pontifical Mission Societies in Togo was born in Siou in 1967. He was a seminarian at the Grand Séminaire Saint Jean Paul I in Lomé, and graduated in theology in 2003, the year of his ordination. As a Fidei Donum missionary in the Diocese of Natitingou in Benin, Father Anawia Bédilana Jonas was first vicar and later, parish priest at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Natitingou, while studying missiology at the Pontifical Urbaniana University. Since 2015, he has been parish priest of Our Lady of Fatima in Niamtougou (Togo) and director of the "Père Brungard" Polytechnic Institute. Since 2016, he has been diocesan director of the Pontifical Mission Societies. He also teaches at the "Grand Séminaire de Théologie Saint Jean Paul II" in Lomé.

