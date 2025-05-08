Nigeria: Govt, Stakeholders Harp On Youth Involvement in Tackling Nigeria's High Malaria Burden

The federal ministry of health and stakeholders in the pharmaceutical industry have said that harnessing the skills of youths is crucial in tackling Nigeria's high malaria burden.

They stated this yesterday in Abuja during the launch of the Geneith Health Competition, an initiative of Geneith Pharmaceuticals Ltd, in collaboration with CEOAFRICA to fight malaria in the country.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, said Nigeria continues to carry a heavy burden of malaria when some other countries have already eliminated the disease.

He said, "Despite hosting the world's largest malaria summits in 2000 and 2023, Nigeria continues to bear the highest global burden of the disease. It is time to shift from talk to action by empowering our youth to lead that charge."

Represented by the Director, Public Health of the ministry, Dr. Godwin Ntadom, he applauded Geneith Pharmaceuticals Ltd for driving a private-sector-led health solution against malaria.

While describing it as a timely and strategic intervention in the country's fight against malaria, he said "Involving students is smart. They influence their peers, homes, and communities. Their participation will spark sustainable change."

He also harped on the need to address the root causes of malaria such as poor drainage, overcrowded communities, and low awareness.

Chairman, Geneith Pharmaceuticals Limited , Emmanuel Umenwa said malaria incidence in Nigeria in 2023 was 299 for every 1, 000 persons, adding that the figures

are scary and sufficient enough to warrant declaring the battle against malaria a national emergency.

He said Geneith Health Competition seeks to encourage young minds to think outside the box with a view to developing new ideas, concepts and strategies for malaria prevention.

He said, " This will involve leveraging technology, the social media, and community engagement to raise awareness and drive positive change. Our target is also to Reignite our passion for the battle against malaria. This will involve rejuvenating our collective commitment to the cause, especially among our youths, who are not only the leaders of tomorrow but also the change-makers of today. By motivating them to take-action, we will be empowering them to become champions of public health, who will assist to spread the message of prevention and awareness in their communities."

Prince Cletus Ilobanafor, Managing Director, CEOAFRICA said the initiative provides an essential platform for Junior Secondary School (JSS) Students, Senior Secondary School (SSS) Students and Tertiary Institutions Students to explore, innovate, and advocate for malaria prevention.

He said said the initiative which is worth N1 billion naira involves about N400 million in cash awards for the competition and N600 million in gift items for junior and senior secondary school students and tertiary students.

He said, " Over the next year, they will engage in public health advocacy and community outreach, developing meaningful solutions tailored to the unique contexts of their communities."

Chairman of the Governing Council of the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN), Pharm. Wosilat Giwa, said Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Niger account for more than half of global malaria deaths, adding that the initiative is a movement and powerful call to roll back malaria through education, advocacy, and active engagement.

She said, "New tools like advanced insecticide-treated nets and vaccines offer hope. But the real game-changer is an informed, engaged youth population."

President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) Pharm. Ayuba Ibrahim Tanko said there was need for increased efforts towards local production, noting that it will make essential medicines more accessible and affordable.

Speaking onbbehalf of students , Comrade Egunjobi Samuel Oluwaseyi, said the initiative is not just a malaria campaign but a life-saving mission.

He said, "This is a model for youth-centered health advocacy. I pass a vote of confidence on the organizers. The future of this fight lies in our hands."