South Africa: President Ramaphosa Welcomes Election of Pope Leo Xiv

9 May 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has offered his congratulations to Cardinal Robert Prevost on his election as Pope Leo XIV, the 267th Pope of the Catholic Church.

In a statement, President Ramaphosa said the election of Pope Leo XIV was a profound moment for the Catholic Church as well as the global community who followed this solemn event with hopeful anticipation.

"May the ceremonial white smoke that signalled the consensus of the Conclave prevail over the dark plumes of military bombardments affecting various regions of the world today.

"Pope Leo XIV's early emphasis on peace is a call that resonates with most of humanity and is one that honours the legacy of the late Pope Francis.

"South Africa wishes Pope Leo XIV a blessed and transformative papacy that will strengthen faith, unity and social solidarity in the world," the President said. - SAnews.gov.za

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.