Liberia: Koffa Resigns Today

In a dramatic turn of events at the Capitol today, Speaker J. Fonati Koffa informed the Rule of Law Caucus of the House of Representatives that he will step down as Speaker of the 55th National Legislature, effective 12 noon on Monday, May 12, 2025.

The decision, described by lawmakers as both solemn and necessary, comes amid mounting tensions between the Legislative and Executive branches over the consistent disregard for Supreme Court rulings by the Executive--a development the caucus says poses a grave constitutional threat.

In a formal statement issued by the Rule of Law Caucus and signed by its chairman, Representative Musa Hassan Bility, the caucus expressed "deep sadness" over Speaker Koffa's pending resignation, while unanimously endorsing his decision.

According to the statement, the resignation comes in response to what the caucus describes as the continuous defiance of the rule of law by the Executive, despite a Supreme Court ruling and its reaffirmation. The caucus believes that this disregard demonstrates the nation is facing a much more alarming constitutional dilemma than the status of the Office of the Speaker itself.

Additionally, the group cited the recent loss of a significant number of members who are no longer willing to sit under Speaker Koffa's gavel, a situation that has made his effectiveness less tenable in preparation for the legislative floor battles expected in the near future.

They also underscored the urgent need to reconstitute the House through elections in accordance with Article 49 of the Liberian Constitution, in order to return the Legislature to constitutional order in the shortest possible time.

Speaker Koffa, who has led the House since January 2024, is widely regarded for his leadership and parliamentary knowledge. His resignation is being seen as a sacrificial gesture in the interest of preserving the constitutional sanctity of the House.

"It is our pleasing duty to have served alongside Speaker Koffa and under his gavel," said Rep. Bility. "We now welcome him on the floor as a member of our caucus."

The development is expected to set the stage for a highly contested election to fill the Speaker's seat. With the Legislature already embroiled in a constitutional standoff, the move is likely to trigger intense political maneuvers in the coming days.

As of press time, Speaker Koffa had not issued a public statement regarding his resignation beyond his communication to the Rule of Law Caucus. However, sources close to his office confirmed that he would address the public on Monday prior to officially stepping down.

It is both unclear and unlikely that he will test the legitimacy of his claim to the Speakership with another run for the seat.

Either way, the House now faces the critical task of restoring public trust and upholding the constitution amidst a turbulent political climate.

From the Capitol Rotunda to the Executive Mansion, to the Supreme Court, the entire Speakership saga has tested the pillars of Liberia's political and constitutional framework--and seen it go up in flames.