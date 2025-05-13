Monrovia — After months of legal and political turmoil, Representative J. Fonati Koffa has officially resigned as Speaker of the House of Representatives. In his resignation address on Monday, Koffa was frank about his reasons, citing what he called the Executive Branch's failure to honor a Supreme Court ruling affirming his speakership.

"The Supreme Court made a clarification. I think even the smallest child in school could understand what the Court said. It said Fonati is the Speaker. Any other thing that happened was illegal," Koffa stated. "Then the rules of the game shifted when the President said he would go back to his original posture, which was to deal with a majority bloc. Once that changed, we had to assess our own participation in what is going on."

President Joseph Boakai has faced growing criticism for his perceived role in the prolonged impasse within the House. Many expected him to fully implement the Supreme Court's ruling and extend all privileges and immunities to Speaker Koffa, including security. Instead, Boakai responded by stating he would work with a functional quorum--effectively endorsing the Majority Bloc that refused to recognize the Court's decision.

Koffa said the situation had become untenable, especially after intelligence of potential violence at the Capitol and increasing militarization within the Legislature.

"Our choice was to either go tomorrow to the Capitol and risk a repeat of violence or to avoid that. One of the things we try to do is avoid it," Koffa said.

Majority Bloc has suffered sharp criticism for flouting the Supreme Court ruling, citing Rep. Richard Koon's open defiance and Rep. James Kollie's threat to initiate impeachment proceedings against the Justices. The Bloc also withheld the salaries and benefits of lawmakers it had suspended--actions the Supreme Court later ruled as illegal.

"How long can I ask my 60 employees, who have not been paid for six months, to stay on?" Koffa asked. "How can I ask my colleagues, who have endured this battle, to keep going--especially when we began losing some of our most committed members after the President's statement?"

Addressing rumors that he was paid to step down, Koffa strongly denied any financial inducement.

"If I wanted to take money for this, that would've happened before the ruling, when it would've been more valuable. We've gone six, seven months with no pay, no gas, nothing. S,o at the end of all this, it's unfair to say we took money. The only thing we want is for our legitimate benefits and salaries to be restored."

He confirmed that discussions were held prior to his resignation concerning the reinstatement of his suspended colleagues.

"Yes, we had discussions. I indicated my intent to resign and requested that the salaries and benefits of my colleagues be paid. That led to another meeting, during which they received assurances that this would happen."

Regarding staff members still detained in connection to the Capitol Building fire, Koffa called for international investigators to take over the probe.

"We've always said this: I cannot negotiate a criminal matter in a political settlement. It suggests I'm guilty. Because this case has been so politicized, I'm calling on international investigators to handle it. Whatever their findings are, we'll accept."

Asked whether his resignation was part of a deal for a new Speaker to be elected, he responded:

"I can't negotiate the law. Once I resign, a vacancy is created. And by law, a new Speaker must be elected. That's the constitutional mandate."

On what lies ahead for him, Koffa revealed plans to publish a book titled "From 1 to 73: The Conspiracy at the Capitol", chronicling his ordeal.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has acknowledged receipt of Koffa's resignation and announced plans to hold a fresh election today, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. In a statement issued by Press and Public Affairs Director Robert Benjamin Haynes, the House confirmed the session would begin at 10:00 AM to elect a new Speaker in accordance with the Constitution and House Rules.

"The House remains committed to upholding democratic values and working diligently in service to the Liberian people," the statement concluded.

Although the Majority Bloc previously ignored the Supreme Court's verdict affirming Koffa's position, observers say this development presents Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah with an opportunity to restore credibility and order to the House by presiding over a fair and transparent election within the 60-day period required by law.

Potential Contenders Emerge

Meanwhile, following the announcement, two names have emerged as possible contenders for the speakership: Musa Bility and Richard Koon.

Bility's bid: A test of Opposition Unity

Representative Musa Bility, Chairman of the House Minority under the Rule of Law Caucus, is positioning himself as a unifier of lawmakers disillusioned by recent political developments, particularly the controversial distribution of legislative committees during Koon's interim leadership. His bloc remained largely intact throughout the seven-month stalemate that eventually forced Koffa's resignation.

Bility has received a key endorsement from Koffa himself, and analysts believe this may help him draw support from disgruntled members of the Majority Bloc.

However, Bility's path to the speakership faces a significant hurdle: the Executive's reported interest in having a Speaker aligned with its agenda. This political pressure, backed by potential financial incentives, could sway undecided lawmakers to back Koon.

Koon's Candidacy: Executive Backing, but Internal Doubts

Representative Koon, considered the leading figure of the pro-Executive Majority Bloc, is widely viewed as the favorite in Tuesday's election. He reportedly enjoys the backing of 47 lawmakers who have reaffirmed their support ahead of the vote.

Koon's greatest strength lies in his alignment with the Executive, which has made it clear that it seeks a more cooperative legislature.

Yet, internal concerns persist. Some members of the Majority Bloc are reportedly uneasy about how legislative committees were apportioned and may reconsider their loyalties. Furthermore, several of Koon's supporters were formerly aligned with Bility's Rule of Law Caucus, raising questions about their long-term commitment.

A Divided House Braces for Key Vote

With the House still deeply divided and the Executive's influence looming large, Tuesday's election is expected to be closely contested. Lawmakers on both sides have been engaged in intense negotiations, with lobbying efforts intensifying behind the scenes.

The outcome will not only determine who leads the House but may also shape the balance of power between the Legislature and the Executive for the foreseeable future.