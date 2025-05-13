West Africa: Liberia Names Final 21-Player Squad for Wafu a Women's Championship in Mauritania

Monrovia — Liberia's senior women's national football team head coach, Selam Kebede, has officially announced a 21-player squad set to represent the country at the 2025 West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone A Women's Championship in Mauritania, scheduled from May 18-31, 2025.

The squad is a mix of seasoned players and rising talents, including U.S.-based forward Mimi Janice Eiden and midfield dynamo Jessica Quachie. The team has been training intensively since April 1 to prepare for the regional showdown.

Ahead of their departure, the team will enter a residential camp at the Colony Hotel in Congo Town on Sunday, May 11. Final training sessions and tactical preparations will continue before they fly to Mauritania on Friday, May 16.

Coach Kebede emphasized the importance of team cohesion and strategy as key elements for success. Liberia aims to improve upon its third-place finish in the 2020 edition of the tournament held in Sierra Leone.

The WAFU Zone A tournament will feature national teams from Cape Verde, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Senegal, and Sierra Leone. Senegal enters the competition as the reigning champions, having won the 2020 and 2023 editions.

Full Squad List:

Goalkeepers:

Anita Davis

Albertha Pratt

Defenders:

Aline J. Capehart

Sangay Moulton

Diamond Dahn

Margret Stewart

Ditta Langama

Francisca T. Howe

Midfielders:

Louise Brown

Bendu Yantay

Jessica Quachie

Wonder H. Juery

Coslyn Bardy

Christine D. Kouadio

Forwards:

Lucy Kikeh

Miatta Morris

Delphine G. Glao

Makasian Sayon

Mimi Janice Eiden

Cynthia Weah

Liberia's female Lone Star will be looking to make a strong impact in this year's tournament and continue building toward greater success in women's football on the continent.