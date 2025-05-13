Africa: Archbishop Makgoba Urges Americans to Lobby for PEPFAR and AGOA, Comments on Musk 'Empathy' Statements

Cape Town — Prominent African religious leader Archbishop Thabo Makgoba issued an urgent appeal to the U.S. to save two programmes crucial for the economic development and healthcare across the African continent.

In a passionate address at a gala dinner in New York, the Anglican Church of Southern Africa's leader warned that 2025 could become a "historical watershed" in U.S.-Africa relations as two landmark initiatives face uncertain futures under the Trump administration - PEPFAR (the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief) and AGOA (the African Growth and Opportunity Act).

"These are urgent, even desperate times for Africa, and especially for our relations with the United States," Makgoba said. The Anglican Archbishop went on to speak about how "economic inequality is metastasizing across the world ..."

"Like a cancer ... eating away at our social compacts, threatening to devour our very being, everything that which makes us human. We face, I believe, a kairos moment, a turning point, for humanity. So if we are facing a kairos moment, how are we to respond? I would normally hesitate to comment on the affairs of another country, but in this instance I am making an exception, since the person involved was born and spent many of his formative years in apartheid South Africa.

"I was distressed to read recently the transcript of an interview given by the billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk to the podcaster Joe Rogan. In the interview, Mr. Musk said, and I quote: 'The fundamental weakness of Western civilization is empathy.' While he also said he believes that "empathy is good", he went on to describe it as 'a bug in Western civilization' which is, in his words, being 'weaponized'.

"Compare the words of Mr. Musk also with those of another South African, (the late Archbishop Emeritus) Desmond Tutu: “The first law of our being,” Archbishop Tutu said, “is that we are set in a delicate network of interdependence with our fellow human beings and with the rest of God’s creation. We are meant to live as sisters and brothers, as members of one family, the human family, God’s family. We are created for peace, for harmony, for togetherness. All kinds of things go horribly, badly wrong when we flout that fundamental law..."

Makgoba appealed to Americans "to intervene" with their public representatives on shutting down PEPFAR and AGOA, "which have constituted the most remarkable examples in our generation of American empathy and compassion for the poor and vulnerable of Africa".

PEPFAR Funding in Jeopardy

PEPFAR, established by President George W. Bush in 2003, saved 26 million lives worldwide through its HIV/AIDS treatment and prevention. The program's authorization expired on March 25, and its future remains uncertain, while health experts warn that shutting down PEPFAR could result in catastrophe:

- 19,2 million adults and children losing HIV treatment support

- 680,000 mothers losing services preventing HIV transmission to newborns

- An additional 13.4 million AIDS-related deaths

- 2,8 million new AIDS orphans

Makgoba quoted former President Bush's previous warning that abandoning this commitment would "forfeit two decades of unimaginable progress and raise further questions about the worth of America's word".

AGOA Set to Expire in September

Simultaneously, AGOA, which provides duty-free U.S. market access for almost 2,000 products from qualifying African nations, will come to an end in September. Trade experts are pessimistic about its renewal given President Donald Trump's latest trade moves.

The program has been transformative in shifting U.S.-Africa relations from aid dependency toward mutually beneficial business partnerships. Daniel Runde of the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington has warned that if "the AGOA ship sinks, so will the U.S. relationship with Africa".

Trump's Tariffs and African Economies

Makgoba used Lesotho as an example when speaking about the potential impact of Trump's "reciprocal tariffs" on African economies. He said the temporarily suspended 50% tariff would devastate the country's economy, which has built a thriving clothing industry through AGOA benefits.

"The only way Lesotho could escape the reciprocal tariff would be if they imported goods from the U.S. equal to the value of its exports to you. This would be impossible," Makgoba said, explaining that Lesotho has just over two million people, and is classified among the world's 44 "least developed countries".

Appeal for Empathy

Makgoba contrasted South African-born billionaire Elon Musk's comment that "empathy is a bug in Western civilization" with Desmond Tutu's belief that humans are "created for peace, for harmony, for togetherness".

The leader emphasized that economic activity is "worthless unless it is about ensuring human flourishing, the flourishing of all, which can be achieved only by working for the common good."

He appealed directly to Americans to contact their representatives about saving these programs, arguing that they represent "the most remarkable examples in our generation of American empathy and compassion for the poor and vulnerable of Africa".

Strategic Interests

The archbishop's appeal also mentioned U.S. strategic interests, quoting newly appointed State Department Senior Advisor for Africa Massad Boulos's statement that Trump's approach to Africa was to pursue security interests while strengthening economic relationships "through greater trade and investment".

"The lives and livelihoods of millions of our sisters and brothers are at stake," Makgoba said, adding that with Africa's growing population of more than one billion people, the continent represents increasingly important markets for future generations of Americans.