Liberia: Richard Koon Elected New Speaker of House of Representatives

FrontPage Africa
Newly-elected Speaker Richard Koon.
13 May 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — In a decisive election, the House of Representatives of Liberia’s 55th Legislature has elected Rep. Richard Nagbe Koon as its new Speaker. Before his election, Koon served as Speaker of the Majority Bloc and presided over the House’s affairs for six months. However, the Supreme Court later declared his leadership and all actions taken under his gavel illegal.

Following the resignation of former Speaker J. Fonati Koffa, Koon relinquished the presiding seat for Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah and took his place on the floor. He was subsequently nominated and elected as Speaker.

His victory not only solidifies his political grip on the House but also legally confirms his status as Speaker and second in line to the presidency.

Koon’s primary challenge now is to unify a deeply divided legislature, which has been marred by months of acrimony and legislative paralysis.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.