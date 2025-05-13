Liberia: Richard Koon Elected New Speaker of House of Representatives

Monrovia — In a decisive election, the House of Representatives of Liberia’s 55th Legislature has elected Rep. Richard Nagbe Koon as its new Speaker. Before his election, Koon served as Speaker of the Majority Bloc and presided over the House’s affairs for six months. However, the Supreme Court later declared his leadership and all actions taken under his gavel illegal.

Following the resignation of former Speaker J. Fonati Koffa, Koon relinquished the presiding seat for Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah and took his place on the floor. He was subsequently nominated and elected as Speaker.

His victory not only solidifies his political grip on the House but also legally confirms his status as Speaker and second in line to the presidency.

Koon’s primary challenge now is to unify a deeply divided legislature, which has been marred by months of acrimony and legislative paralysis.