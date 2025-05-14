Africa: All of Africa Today - May 14, 2025

Ugandan Mothers Defy Anti-Gay Laws to Support Their Children

Some Ugandan mothers defied the law and societal norms to support their queer children, where homosexuality can result in life imprisonment or even death. Among them is Mama Joseph, a mother from central Uganda, whose son came out as gay at a time when being openly gay could carry life-threatening consequences. Likewise, Mama Arthur's son came out in 2021, and she chose to embrace him after an initial period of confusion and fear. Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni signed the act into law on May 26, 2023, despite global condemnation. The law's enforcement has triggered waves of arrests, mob violence, and evictions, with dozens of LGBTQ+ Ugandans fleeing to neighboring countries like Kenya or going into hiding. The Human Rights Watch, reported that incidents involving violence and discrimination against LGBTQ+ people in Uganda have surged since the law's enactment.

Ghanaian Journalist's $18M Defamation Win Slashed to $500 by U.S. Court

A U.S. court reduced the $18 million defamation award granted to Ghanaian investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas to just $500. The case stemmed from former Ghanaian MP Kennedy Agyapong's accusations that Anas was a "criminal" and linked to the murder of fellow journalist Ahmed Suale. Following a request by Agyapong's legal team for the amount to be reduced, a judge in a New Jersey court ruled that $18m was "disproportionate and legally unsustainable". Anas said he would appeal against the ruling, despite his Tiger Eye P.I. media group saying the case was never about money. The dispute arose after Agyapong made defamatory remarks after Anas's investigation into football corruption. Anas initially lost his case in Ghana, where a judge dismissed his work as "investigative terrorism", but later filed a successful lawsuit in the US, where Agyapong owns property and recorded the defamatory interview.

Nigeria's Economy Shows Strongest Growth in a Decade - World Bank

Nigeria's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 3.4%, marking its highest rate of growth since 2014, reports the World Bank. The growth was driven by a recovery in the oil and gas sector and strong performances in technology and finance. However, agriculture lagged due to insecurity in the Middle Belt and rising input costs, with large areas of farmland abandoned amid violent clashes. President Bola Tinubu's economic reforms, including subsidy removals and currency devaluation, were praised by international institutions but have deepened the cost-of-living crisis.

Crackdown Concerns Mount as Tanzania Detains Opposition Figure

Tanzanian opposition leader Amani Golugwa, Deputy Secretary General of the CHADEMA party, was detained at Julius Nyerere International Airport while attempting to travel to Brussels for a democracy conference. The party has reported that Golugwa has since been released on bail. Golugwa was due to travel to Brussels to represent CHADEMA at the International Democracy Union conference (IDU), a gathering of center-right political parties. The incident comes amid growing concerns over political repression ahead of Tanzania's October elections. In April, CHADEMA chairman Tundu Lissu was charged with treason, with authorities accusing him of inciting unrest. Human rights groups and critics have accused the Tanzanian government of Samia Suluhu Hassan, the country's first female president, who is expected to seek reelection, of repressing the opposition.

UN Chief Urges Support for Peacekeeping Amid Deep Funding Crisis

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has urged Member States to boost support for peacekeeping operations amid a deepening financial crisis, warning that the UN faces the highest number of conflicts since its founding. The UN's peacekeeping budget runs on a July-June cycle and has unpaid arrears of $2.7 billion. Guterres said that in the coming years, "a clear exit strategy" for Blue Helmets will be key, as well as working with Member States and the Security Council "to ensure that any new mandates" are prioritized and achievable with the resources available. The UN chief's push to streamline the global body comes a day after his call to push ahead with major efficiency improvements and cost-cutting in response to the chronic liquidity crisis caused by Member States falling into arrears.