Zimbabwe: Biti Slams Government Over University of Zimbabwe Crisis

14 May 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

Former Finance Minister and prominent constitutional lawyer, Tendai Biti has castigated government's handling of the ongoing 'crisis' at the University of Zimbabwe.

Lecturers at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) have been on strike since April 16, demanding fair wages in the face of rising economic hardship. Their absence has effectively brought academic activity to a standstill for nearly a month.

Students are now being asked to sit for final exams next week, despite not having received results for the previous block or any formal instruction for the current one.

In a post on X, Biti blasted the university's decision to proceed with exams as "callous, ill-thought and narcissistic," warning that students are being sacrificed in a system that is collapsing under the weight of poor governance.

"There is an urgent crisis at the University of Zimbabwe which is symptomatic of the crises of leadership arresting Zimbabwe. UZ lecturers are grossly underpaid. They have embarked on collective job action since 16 April. This is their right and we express our solidarity with same!" Biti said.

He said the university has a legal and moral obligation to provide quality education and protect students' academic welfare.

"Students have not sat for classes since 16 April. They do not have course work, outlines, reading material, nor have they submitted any assignments. Yet in its wisdom UZ has set exams for the 3rd block next week. This regime has failed. Lecturers must be paid a decent wage and students are entitled to decent education," he said.

Students have expressed frustration and fear over their academic futures and recently staged a protest at the University Campus.

