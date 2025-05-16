Gambia: Barrow Addresses Gambians On Jammeh Asset Sales, Pledges Accountability

President Adama Barrow, in a nationally broadcast address on Wednesday, sought to reassure a concerned public over revelations surrounding the sale of assets forfeited from former President Yahya Jammeh and his close associates, amid mounting calls for transparency and accountability.

Speaking from State House on the evening of May 14, 2025, President Barrow acknowledged widespread unease sparked by disclosures that some of the assets seized during the post-Jammeh era--ranging from vehicles and livestock to agricultural equipment--were sold during ongoing commission proceedings and without full public disclosure.

"As President of the Republic, I come before you today with sincerity and resolve to address the concerns of our citizens and to dispel any misunderstanding about these assets, which rightfully belong to the Gambian people," Mr. Barrow said in a calm but firm tone.

He reminded the public that the Janneh Commission of Inquiry, which he established shortly after taking office, completed its mandate in March 2019. The Commission's findings, which catalogued extensive financial and administrative abuses by the former president and his associates, formed the basis of a government white paper published later that year. "I endorsed that white paper in the spirit of transparency, accountability, and justice," Mr. Barrow said.

The President revealed that a ministerial task force was set up in May 2019, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Justice, to oversee the legal and transparent disposal of the assets in question. The task force, he said, has been reporting to Cabinet regularly. However, recent disclosures by the Ministry of Justice confirmed that several transactions--including the sale of livestock, tractors, and vehicles--occurred during the active proceedings of the Janneh Commission, raising questions about oversight and legality.

"These revelations, some of which I have learned for the first time, prompted me to convene an emergency Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, May 13," Mr. Barrow disclosed. While expressing an initial desire to establish an independent investigative panel, the President emphasized his respect for constitutional institutions, noting that both the National Assembly and the National Audit Office have already launched their own inquiries into the matter.

"The findings of these investigations will be made public, and my government will implement their recommendations in full. Anyone found culpable will be held accountable, without fear or favor," he vowed.

President Barrow stressed that the seized assets are public property and reiterated his administration's zero-tolerance policy for negligence, mismanagement, or corruption. "We are committed to full transparency in all matters undertaken on behalf of the people. The lessons from this episode will be used to strengthen our institutions and prevent future lapses."

He urged the public to remain calm and law-abiding while the investigations continue, assuring citizens that the matter would be dealt with "within the full ambit of the law."

President Barrow's remarks come amid growing pressure from civil society groups, including Gambians Against Looted Assets (GALA), who have staged protests demanding a full accounting of the Jammeh-era assets and the proceeds generated from their disposal. The issue has also gained traction in the National Assembly, where lawmakers have on Wednesday passed a motion to establish a special select committee to probe the sales.

Mr. Barrow's pledge of transparency marks an important political moment for his administration, which faces growing scrutiny over its handling of transitional justice, asset recovery, and institutional reform efforts in the post-Jammeh era.