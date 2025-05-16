Gambian Lawmakers Demand Broader Probe Into Jammeh's Hidden Assets

15 May 2025
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Kebba Af Touray

In a spirited session marked by bipartisan support and rare candour, lawmakers at the National Assembly on Wednesday called for an expanded investigation into the assets of former President Yahya A.J.J. Jammeh, demanding that a new inquiry go beyond the findings of the Janneh Commission to account for wealth and properties not previously identified.

The motion, introduced by Hon. Billay G. Tunkara, Majority Leader and Member for Kantora, sought legislative approval for the establishment of a special select committee to scrutinise the handling and disposal of Jammeh's forfeited assets. Lawmakers, however, pressed for a broader scope and more time--at least 180 days--to conduct a comprehensive inquiry.

"The committee must establish in full how much the assets of the former president were, how much were accounted for, and what remains unaccounted," argued Hon. Kebba Lang Fofana, a nominated member. "Limiting the committee to the assets already identified by the commission will leave critical questions unanswered."

Several legislators paid tribute to investigative journalist Mustapha Darboe for his recent exposé on the mismanagement and opacity surrounding the assets, and to the youth-led civil society movement Gambians Against Looted Assets (GALA) for galvanising public pressure.

"We should not limit our inquiry," said Hon. Omar Jammeh of Janjanbureh. "We must go the extra mile to look into assets that were not covered by the Janneh Commission."

The Janneh Commission, established under Section 200 of the Constitution by then-President Adama Barrow, uncovered a vast network of assets linked to Jammeh, who ruled The Gambia for 22 years before being ousted in 2017. However, lawmakers said the Commission's work was incomplete and failed to produce a full accounting of the former president's empire.

Hon. Yaya Sanyang of Latrikunda Sabiji sought clarity on whether Jammeh's assets were disposed of through legal auctions or clandestine private sales. "Auctions must be gazetted and open to the public," he said. "We need to know whether proper procedures were followed."

Concerns were also raised about the fairness and composition of the committee. Hon. Muhammed Kanteh of Busumbala warned against politicising the selection of committee members, urging a balanced and inclusive process. "It must not appear as if we are targeting political actors. That would not be fair," he said.

Hon. Fatoumatta Njai of Banjul South, a vocal advocate for asset transparency, called for the committee's mandate to include not only Jammeh's known properties but also those held by "close family and associates."

"I've sat in this Assembly for nearly eight years asking for answers, and I've failed," she said. "Today, it is the young men and women of this country who succeeded where we could not."

The debate also exposed longstanding frustrations within the legislature over unheeded requests for asset records. Lawmakers accused the relevant ministries of stonewalling parliament's oversight role.

Hon. Assan Touray of Bakau said that while members had repeatedly requested information on asset sales, their calls had gone unanswered. "Only when the youth raised their voices did those demands begin to be met," he noted.

Hon. Gibi Mballow of Lower Fulladou West offered a rare moment of institutional introspection, admitting that lawmakers had been slow to act. "This is a shame, and we must admit it. We should have ensured the list of assets was provided long ago."

In a defiant tone, Hon. Almmameh Gibba of Kansala denounced claims that questions about Jammeh's assets had already been addressed.

"That's simply not true," he said. "Parliament was left in the dark. And in that darkness, we were labelled Jammeh supporters for merely asking questions."

The motion was eventually adopted following the hours-long debate, and the Assembly is set to reconvene today to appoint members of the special committee that will oversee the investigation.

"No stone will be left unturned," pledged Hon. Bakary Kora of Upper Fulladou West. "And anyone found wanting will pay the price."

