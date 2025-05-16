Liberia: LMDC Pleads for Support to Strengthen Health Regulation in Liberia

Appearing on Prime Morning Drive, the Public Relations Officer of the Liberia Medical and Dental Council (LMDC), James-Emmanuel D. Cole, Jr., addressed several concerns regarding the Council's operations and appealed for increased support for national health regulators, along with enhanced coordination across the health sector.

"We recognize the breach of trust and will not rest until confidence is fully restored. We also want to assure the public that the Liberia Medical and Dental Council remains committed to upholding the highest standards of medical ethics and professionalism," Cole stated.

He emphasized that the LMDC is currently facing serious logistical and staffing challenges, which hinder its ability to effectively regulate medical practices nationwide. Cole called on the Civil Service Agency to prioritize strengthening the LMDC workforce to help ensure the delivery of quality healthcare across the country.

"Health cannot be achieved if health regulators are not fully supported," he lamented.

When asked about the case of Peter George, Cole expressed deep regret over the incident. He explained that George had exploited loopholes in the health system during the Ebola outbreak by using fraudulent credentials that were later confirmed not to be his. This revelation led to the revocation of his medical license and the initiation of a national credential audit. Peter George remains at large, and the public is encouraged to assist in locating him.

Cole also highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen regulation and accountability within Liberia's healthcare system. These efforts are involved international bodies, including the African Association of Medical Regulators, the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG), and the Electronic Portfolio of International Credentials (EPIC), among others.

"We call on all institutions, both public and private, to collaborate with the LMDC in verifying the credentials of all clinical personnel. No individual is above scrutiny, as credential fraud poses a national threat," Cole warned. He further urged the public to report any suspicious activity related to medical practice.