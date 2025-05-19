Côte d'Ivoire Set to Host African Development Bank Group 2025 Annual Meetings

Côte d'Ivoire, host country for the African Development Bank Group's 2025 Annual Meetings is ready for the notable events scheduled to take place at the end of May.

The Annual Meetings are the most important statutory event of the Bank Group, during which the boards of governors, representing the Bank Group's 81 member countries and management, review the institution's operations for the past year and adopt key resolutions aimed at advancing development programs in Africa. The meetings attract over 3,000 delegates each year.

On Thursday 15 May, Nialé Kaba, Minister of Economy, Planning and Development and Governor of the Bank for Côte d'Ivoire, gave the customary presentation on the preparedness of the host country, before the institution's board of directors.

The minister said preparations were going smoothly and that the Ivorian authorities were committed to ensuring the resounding success of the meetings. The chair also noted that Cote d'Ivoire would host a knowledge event exploring strategies to harness Africa's capital to ensure Agenda 2063 in line with this year's theme.

"Cote d'Ivoire has taken all the necessary precautions to ensure the success of the meetings," Kaba said. "I can say authoritatively that the status of the preparation is satisfactory."

Congratulating the authorities of the Ivorian government, African Development Bank president Dr. Akinwumi Adesina said they had demonstrated their commitment and diligence in strong collaboration throughout the preparatory phase.

Also on Thursday, Dr. Yéo Nahoua, Kaba's Director of Cabinet, and André Basse, Head of the Protocol, Privileges and Immunities Division of the African Development Bank, signed an aide-mémoire following the third preparatory mission for the Annual Meetings in the Ivorian commercial capital.

The aide-memoire outlines the ground covered by the Ivorian authorities in preparing the meetings and any additional measures to be taken to ensure their success.

Côte d'Ivoire is a major member country of the African Development Bank Group. Since 2015, the Bank Group's support to the country has increased more than fivefold, rising from $460 million in 2015 to $3.1 billion in 2023. Its investments cover various sectors: transport, energy, agriculture, health, education, water and sanitation, governance, information and communication technologies, industrialization, climate, skills development.

The 60th Annual Meeting of the African Development Bank and the 50th Meeting of the African Development Fund--the Group's concessional window for low-income countries--will be held from May 26 to 30, 2025 at the Sofitel Hotel Ivoire in Abidjan under the theme: Making Africa's Capital Work Better for Africa's Development." A key event this year would be the election of the next president of the Bank, following the end of the 10-year term of the current president.

To learn more about the 2025 meetings, follow the agenda and all related events, click here.