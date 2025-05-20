Liberia: Mpox Takes Center Stage in Liberia

A wave of concern is sweeping across Liberia following a public confession by popular comedian Jabateh, who revealed he is currently battling Mpox, a viral illness caused by the Monkeypox virus. His disclosure has ignited a national conversation around health safety, government intervention, and public awareness.

In a video posted to social media on Saturday, May 17, 2025, Jabateh recounted how he believes he contracted the virus. According to him, the infection followed a fan interaction during a recent performance at a program organized by Orange Liberia, a GSM service provider, in Lofa County. The comedian said he was warmly hugged by a fan--an encounter he now attributes as the possible source of his infection.

"I thought it was just chickenpox at first," Jabateh said during the live video. "But as the days went by, the rashes worsened, and I realized this was something else."

Mpox, formerly known as Monkeypox, is a contagious viral infection that spreads primarily through close physical contact and, in some cases, through contaminated surfaces and objects. Common symptoms include fever, body aches, and the distinctive rash or lesions that resemble smallpox.

Jabateh, known for his comedic performances and active social media presence, is now using his platform to raise awareness and caution Liberians about the growing threat of the disease. He has urged citizens to observe hygiene protocols and avoid unnecessary physical contact.

"We need to be more careful and take this thing seriously," he said. "Our government also needs to step up before things get out of hand."

According to the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), there have been 78 confirmed cases of Mpox from January 1, 2024, to May 11, 2025, with 652 suspected cases reported. Out of 572 tested samples, 77 individuals have recovered, with one active case remaining and no reported deaths.

NPHIL County-specific data shows:

Nimba: 26 cases, Lofa: 7 cases, Bong: 7 cases, Rivercess: 7 cases, Sinoe: 6 cases, Grand Bassa: 6 cases, Montserrado: 6 cases, Margibi: 4 cases, Maryland: 2 cases, Grand Cape Mount: 3 cases, Grand Kru, Grand Gedeh, River Gee, Bomi: 1 case each

Jabateh's confession has heightened public concern, with citizens now urging the Liberian government to enforce stricter health measures and increase public education campaigns to curb the spread of the virus. Social media platforms have since been flooded with messages of support for Jabateh and calls for nationwide action.

The virus appears in nearly all regions of the country, there is a need for collective vigilance and government-led initiatives to fight the spread.

