Liberia's Ministry of Health and the National Public Health Institute have expressed concern over a rapid increase in mpox cases in neighboring Sierra Leone. The country has reported a total of 2,634 confirmed mpox cases and 14 deaths, marking a significant increase since the country's first cases were identified in January.

The outbreak has intensified in recent weeks, with the country averaging 100 new cases a day. Sierra Leone accounted for 58% of all confirmed mpox cases in Africa during a recent week. In response to the escalating crisis, the Sierra Leonean government has transitioned from home-based care to facility-based treatment. A new mpox treatment center has been established providing an initial capacity of 400 beds, with plans to expand to 950 beds.

Dr. Dougbeh Nyan, director general of Liberia's Public Health Institute, said his institution and the health ministry are monitoring the rise in cases in a bid to limit cross border spread of the disease as has happened in the past.

"We have been communicating with the National Public Health Agency of Sierra Leone, because of cross border transmission," Nyan said. "We know what happened in our region during Ebola and we are having very serious collaborations among ourselves."

Nyan announced that authorities have heightened surveillance along the borders with Sierra Leone, Guinea and Ivory Coast, in order to respond and effectively manage and treat any cases. That has been aided by the increase in Liberia's diagnostic capacity since the World Health Organization declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern in 2022 and since a dramatic escalation of cases of a new strain in Africa in 2024.

The public health head said the Liberian government has sent an official communication to the Sierra Leone's national public health agency offering to assist them with diagnostic and sequencing services. Nyan said this is intended to address the situation in a holistic manner recognizing that an outbreak in one country poses a risk to all in the region. Nyan said he intended to visit Sierra Leone in the near future to exchange information and lessons learned.

"We will tell them how we are treating our cases here," Liberia's public health boss says. "How we are handling our cases here and how we are going after them and finding them."

Mpox, formerly called monkeypox, is an infectious disease caused by the mpox virus and can be transmitted from animals to humans and through human-to-human contact. Most people develop a fever, aches, flu-like symptoms and tell-tale bumps. Some people can be infected with the virus without having any symptoms.

Liberia Announces Four New Confirmed Cases

Nyan confirmed that one of the new cases came from Sierra Leone. The Public Health Institute announced Sunday that there were four confirmed cases of mpox currently in the country. Nyan said this accounts for the first uptick since the country experienced zero cases in December 2024 and March 2025. There are more than 70 people who have recovered from the disease and there have been no deaths.

Two of the current cases are in Montserrado, one is in Margibi, and one is in Sinoe. Nyan said the cases were tested in Liberia. The country's success in establishing testing capacity and controlling the disease was recognized by the African CDC as a center of excellence according to Nyan.

"We tested that right here in the country," he says. "We don't have to send samples outside the country anymore."

Mpox vaccination has begun in Liberia

Meanwhile vaccinations against Mpox have begun to roll out. Dr. Yuah Nemah, director of programs for immunizations at the health ministry, said vaccination has begun in four counties.

Nemah says Liberia received more than ten thousand mpox vaccine doses in late 2024. But he warned that there are not enough vaccines for everyone yet. At risk individuals like health workers, cross borders migrants will receive the vaccine.

Additionally "it will only be given to contacts of a confirmed case," Nemah said. "And these contacts must be 18 years and above, excluding pregnant women."

In the absence of strong human safety data, health agencies often avoid recommending newer vaccines to pregnant women and children unless the risk of disease clearly outweighs potential vaccine risks.

Health authorities have held trainings for the county health teams all fifteen counties on how to transport and administer the vaccine.

"To date, we have been able to vaccinate over 2,000 persons across four counties in Liberia," Nemah said. He named Grand Cape Mount, Nimba, Grand Bassa and Sinoe as counties they have started administering the vaccines.

"Beginning May 19, 2025, vaccination will be offered to those who are qualified within Montserrado, Lofa and Margibi."

Public Health Institute head Nyan said he has requested more vaccines as a precaution.

"We are asking Gavi through this medium to please provide us with more vaccines," he said. "Because if we are able to handle this situation, it will not spiral out of control."

People are cautioned to stay away from persons suspected to have become infected with the disease and contact the nearest healthcare facility.

This story was a collaboration with New Narratives. Funding was provided by the Swedish Embassy in Liberia.