Somalia's President Signals Willingness for Talks With Opposition Amid International Pressure

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali President Hassan Sheikh has expressed readiness to engage in direct talks with opposition leaders as international partners intensify calls for an inclusive political dialogue, informed sources close to Villa Somalia said.

The proposed talks aim to address some of the country's most contentious political issues, including constitutional amendments, disputed electoral processes, and broader governance concerns. According to insiders, the president is expected to announce a national conference before June 15, intended to bring together key stakeholders in a bid to ease political tensions.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders have launched a series of consultative meetings in the capital, Mogadishu, focusing on charting a path toward a more consensus-based political framework. The discussions reflect growing concern over the current trajectory of national governance and increasing calls for a new power-sharing arrangement.

International partners -- including the United Nations, the African Union, and the European Union -- have reiterated their calls for an inclusive political process.

They are urging Somali leaders to ensure that all federal member states and opposition factions are represented in upcoming discussions. Diplomats have also emphasized the need for meaningful and results-oriented dialogue to resolve long-standing disputes.

Villa Somalia has confirmed that preparations for the anticipated conference are underway, with the official agenda expected to be released in the coming weeks.

National unity and political stability are expected to top the agenda of the meeting, which some observers see as a pivotal moment for Somalia's fragile democratic process.