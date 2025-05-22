Liberia: Health Authorities Request Additional Funding to Combat Mpox Outbreak

Monrovia — With four active Mpox cases currently confirmed in Liberia, health authorities have appealed to the House of Representatives for increased funding to effectively respond to the outbreak, which the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared a public health emergency of international concern.

The request, made jointly by the Ministry of Health and the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), came during the third day sitting of the second quarter of the 55th Legislature on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

The appearance of the health authorities followed an invitation from the House to provide a comprehensive update on the re-emergence of the Mpox virus in Liberia, following widespread media reports and public concern.

The briefing aimed to inform lawmakers on the current status of the outbreak, response strategies underway, and the preparedness level of NPHIL and other relevant health agencies to contain the virus and safeguard public health.

Speaking on behalf of the national "One Health" platform, Dr. Dugbeh Chris Nyan, Director General of NPHIL, emphasized the urgent need for robust financial support to bolster the institute's operations and outbreak response efforts.

He noted that the requested funding would address critical needs, including procurement of laboratory reagents, infection prevention and control measures, public awareness campaigns, epidemiological surveillance, and research for the development of diagnostics and vaccines.

Detailing efforts since the outbreak, Dr. Nyan said NPHIL, in collaboration with health promoters and partner agencies, has conducted field visits to border areas, particularly the Sierra Leonean border, to strengthen surveillance.

He further disclosed that Liberia has been working with neighboring Sierra Leone and Guinea to enhance cross-border case detection, diagnostics, and care for suspected or confirmed cases.

Dr. Nyan outlined several ongoing interventions, including risk communication, community engagement, psychosocial counseling, and public awareness campaigns aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

On the issue of vaccines, he clarified that the 8,000 doses currently available in the country are reserved for targeted groups, including known contacts of confirmed cases, frontline health workers, and border security personnel.

However, the NPHIL presentation raised several concerns among lawmakers, particularly regarding transparency and accountability.

Nimba County District #7 Representative Musa Hassan Bility called on the health authorities to provide the House with comprehensive records of tests conducted since the onset of the outbreak. He also requested a detailed account of funding received from the West African Health Organization (WAHO), noting alleged tensions between NPHIL and the Ministry of Health over fund management.

Similar calls for accountability came from Montserrado County District #16 Representative Dixon W. Seboe and Maryland County District #2 Representative Anthony Williams. Rep. Williams specifically questioned the allocation and use of the US$700,000 approved in the national budget to support NPHIL's response efforts.

Following more than an hour of deliberations, Grand Gedeh County District #1 Representative Jeremiah Sokan introduced a motion mandating the health authorities to submit a detailed report on the outbreak, response activities, and financial expenditures. The report is to be presented to the Committees on Health, and Ways, Means, Finance and Budget, with findings to be reported back to plenary by next Tuesday.

Although the motion sparked debate and proposed amendments, it was eventually passed unanimously.