The Liberian government says it is fully prepared to handle and control the recent monkeypox outbreak in the country.

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that has recently gained global attention due to outbreaks in various countries outside its usual endemic regions in Central and West Africa.

The virus spreads through close contact with infected animals or humans and causes symptoms similar to smallpox, including fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes.

While monkeypox is generally less severe than smallpox, it can still lead to serious illness, especially in vulnerable populations.

Liberia, like other countries in West Africa, has recently confirmed four active monkeypox cases, but no fatalities have been reported so far.

Speaking on the outbreak during the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism's regular press briefing on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, Information Minister Jerolimick Mathew Piah disclosed that the issue was discussed at the President's recent cabinet meeting held on May 19, 2025, at the Executive Mansion.

He indicated that the meeting, which lasted several hours, was used to discuss various national issues confronting the country.

During the meeting, he said, the National Public Health Institute of Liberia was called to give an update on the outbreak and the current status of monkeypox cases in the country.

In response, the National Public Health Institute assured the gathering that they have the capacity to manage the outbreak and that there is no need for fear or panic.

"What they ask of us, the citizens, in addition to their efforts to strengthen their capacity, is to revert to some of the routine preventive measures used during COVID-19," Minister Piah explained.

"Meaning, if you are hugging people continuously, you need to stop that. If you are shaking hands, you need to stop. If you are coming in contact with people who are profusely sweating, you also need to stop that."

He stressed the need for people to pay attention to these preventive measures, but noted that So far, health authorities have assured them that they have the full capacity to manage and contain the outbreak.