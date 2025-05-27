Africa: All of Africa Today - May 27, 2025

Ghana's U.S. Embassy Temporarily Closed Over Alleged Visa Fraud

Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, announced that the country has temporarily closed its embassy in the US capital amid an investigation into an alleged visa scam. The closure was prompted by damning audit findings which revealed that a locally recruited staff member and collaborators had been running a fraudulent scheme for five years. In the scheme, unauthorized links were created on the embassy's website to redirect visa and passport applicants to a private firm where extra fees were charged, with proceeds pocketed by the perpetrators. As a result, foreign ministry staff in Washington were recalled to Ghana, and all local staff at the embassy were suspended. The incident was reported to the attorney-general for possible prosecution and recovery of the fraudulent gains. The government of President John Mahama vowed to maintain zero tolerance for corruption and abuse of office.

Kenyan MP Found in Coffee Farm After Alleged Abduction

Kenyan MP George Koimburi was allegedly abducted by unknown men after attending a church service and was later found badly beaten at a coffee farm in Ruiru, less than 10km from where he was taken. He is now in critical condition at Karen Hospital, Nairobi. Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Koimburi's ally and government critic, accused the government of targeting dissenters. Opposition leader Kalonzo Musyoka condemned the abduction, calling it political harassment. Koimburi was previously arrested over forgery charges and is under investigation for land fraud, which he denies. The abduction has heightened concerns about rising insecurity and alleged state involvement, which the government denies.

UNHCR to Close Angola Offices Due to Funding Shortage

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said that it will close its offices in Angola as of the last quarter of this year, due to the shortage of funds, caused by the decrease in donations and funding. UNHCR's representative in Angola, Emmanuelle Mitte, said that the closures in Luanda and Lunda-Norte provinces are due to global financial constraints. Despite this, UNHCR assured that support for over 56,000 refugees in Angola will continue, with a new office in South Africa overseeing its operations and a small office with two local staff to be set up in Angola. The decision was shared during a meeting in Dundo with Lunda-Norte's deputy governor, and amid a visit by a delegation from the UK, France, and China to assess refugee needs in the Lóvua settlement, which shelters over 6,000 refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

AfDB President Urges Successors to Boldly Defend Africa's Interests

As his decade-long African Development Bank (AfDB) leadership approached its conclusion, President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina called on his successors to defend Africa's interests boldly and with integrity. Speaking at the start of the AfDB Group's 2025 Annual Meetings in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, Adesina talked about the Bank's transformation under his tenure, including a capital increase from $93 billion in 2015 to $318 billion in 2024, and efforts to secure $8.9 billion for the African Development Fund's 16th replenishment. He pointed to the High 5s strategy, which improves the lives of 565 million Africans. He also pointed to initiatives such as the Mission 300 Energy Summit to provide electricity access to 300 million people by 2030. Adesina said that the AfDB presidency is not just a job but a mission that demands courage to challenge ideas that may not serve Africa's interests. He warned about the continent's high borrowing costs, which add $75 billion annually, and urged investment in skills and a strong middle class.

Zimbabwe's New Broadcast Act Draws Opposition Fire

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has slammed Zimbabwe's new Broadcasting Services Amendment Act, calling it "draconian" and "anti-citizens." The law, signed by President Mnangagwa, requires motorists to obtain a ZBC TV and radio licence before they can renew their vehicle licences with ZINARA or get vehicle insurance. Chamisa criticized the move on X, arguing that it unfairly burdens ordinary Zimbabweans, who already pay ZINARA fees, tolls, and insurance. He accused the government of pauperising citizens and using the public broadcaster for partisan propaganda. The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Zimbabwe had earlier urged the Information Ministry to revise the bill based on public feedback, but the government proceeded with it. Many Zimbabweans believe the law unfairly targets motorists, leaving others unaffected.