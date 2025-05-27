Africa: Langley Stands By Criticism of Traore, Cites Inadequate Anti-Terror Funding

Nairobi — US Africa Command (AFRICOM) Commander General Michael Langley has defended his criticism of Burkina Faso's military leader, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, citing underspending on anti-terror efforts.

Langley had faulted Traoré at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing for using nationalized gold reserves to "protect his junta."

The comments sparked criticism from observers who viewed them as a challenge to the West African nation's sovereignty and internal decision-making.

General Langley, speaking to Capital News on Tuesday, said critics took his statement out of its intended military context.

He explained that his comments were meant to highlight the urgency of addressing the escalating terrorist threat within Burkina Faso's borders.

"About that statement -- it was a military-to-military statement grounded in the direct correlation to the terrorist situation in the epicenter of a number of terrorist organizations within Burkina Faso," Langley told Capital News.

"The statement was to illuminate that more resources need to go to the broader problem of terrorism across the country."

He clarified that his remarks focused on military resource management and the apparent inadequacy of external support provided to counter violent extremism in the region -- not to question Burkina Faso's sovereignty.

"My comments were reflective of concerns about military resourcing management, and what military external support they were getting to fight terrorism was insufficient," he added.

"That's a military answer to a military organization."

Langley acknowledged the sovereignty of Burkina Faso, affirming that it is within the country's rights to make independent decisions regarding its internal security and alliances.

"Burkina Faso, like any nation, makes independent decisions regarding their own security and also the selection of partners. That is their freedom and right," he said.

Fighting ISIS affiliates

Despite growing tensions between the US and Burkina Faso's transitional government -- particularly following Ouagadougou's pivot towards new partnerships, including closer ties with Russia -- Langley reaffirmed AFRICOM's desire to maintain a cooperative relationship.

"For a number of years, they have been our brothers in arms. I still consider them so," he said.

Langley reiterated that the core issue remains the growing threat posed by violent extremist organizations operating within Burkina Faso, particularly the expansion of ISIS-affiliated groups in West Africa.

"The foundational issue is the growing threat across all these violent extremist organizations seeking refuge within the borders of Burkina Faso, recruiting and expanding. That presents a threat to the sovereignty of Burkina Faso and to the wider Sahel region," he said.

He called for a "proper solution and proper and sufficient resources" to address the enduring terrorist challenge in the region.

Burkina Faso has seen a surge in jihadist violence since 2015, with large swaths of its territory falling under the control of armed groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and ISIS.

Captain Traoré, who seized power in a 2022 coup, has pledged to retake territory and restore order but faces mounting criticism over his authoritarian approach and shifting foreign alliances.