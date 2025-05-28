South Africa: Cosatu Saddened By the Untimely Passing of Presley Chweneyagae

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) is dismayed and saddened by the news of the passing of renowned actor Presley Chweneyagae. The Federation shares the sorrow of the nation and the entertainment industry with the news of his passing at a young age of 40.

In the span of his career, Chweneyagae achieved what most creatives only aspire to. At 21 years old, he attained international recognition when South African film, "Tsotsi", which he starred in, won the Oscar in 2005. A year later, the role earned him his first Golden Horn at the first SAFTAs (South African Film and Television Awards). The acting roles that followed in various productions on television and theatre such as Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, and iNumber Number, resonated with millions of South Africans, notably his portrayal of Cobra on the series "The River".

The excellent craftsmanship in his roles often amplified the harsh social difficulties that exist in communities across the country. It is no surprise that he utilised his fame to inspire the youth, stretching his talent to motivate young people from disadvantaged communities. His passion for youth development was extended through his involvement in several community programs focused primarily on arts development. For many young people, he became a beacon of hope as they experienced the despair of unemployment and poverty.

The Federation appreciates his charitable contribution of advocating for community programs in keeping young people preoccupied and from engaging in damaging activities. Addressing moral degeneration is a collective effort by all members of society.

COSATU celebrates the impressive talent that Chweneyagae possessed. He will be remembered for his ability to surpass the borders of storytelling, entertaining audiences with such ease while sensitising the world about their lived realities.

The Federation offers its sincere condolences to his family, friends and colleagues across the entertainment fraternity.