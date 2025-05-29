Nigeria: Buhari Praises, Advises Tinubu At Midterm

28 May 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)

Mr Buhari called for steadfast support for the APC government as it marks its second year in offIce.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his mid-term, saying that as the party and the government celebrate, the country should be reminded that leadership is a continuous journey.

Mr Buhari called for steadfast support for the APC government as it marks its second year in offIce, explaining that reforms would achieve success gradually, not overnight.

He warned that necessary reforms and desired changes must not fall victim to nettlesome domestic politics.

He expressed support for the ongoing efforts by the administration to curb poverty and inflation, which he says have hit the poorest families the hardest, adding, however, that the task of reducing poverty and inflation, which is immense, must not be left only for the government.

"The private sector and all of us as citizens must join in all ways we can."

He urged Nigerians to remain optimistic and stay confident about the country's future.

"Our expectations from our governments should not get heavy," Mr Buhari said in the conclusion of his message.

"I am wishing President Tinubu heartfelt congratulations on his two years in office. May you keep leading with wisdom and care."

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.