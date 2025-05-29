Nigeria: Buhari Praises, Advises Tinubu At Midterm

Mr Buhari called for steadfast support for the APC government as it marks its second year in offIce.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his mid-term, saying that as the party and the government celebrate, the country should be reminded that leadership is a continuous journey.

Mr Buhari called for steadfast support for the APC government as it marks its second year in offIce, explaining that reforms would achieve success gradually, not overnight.

He warned that necessary reforms and desired changes must not fall victim to nettlesome domestic politics.

He expressed support for the ongoing efforts by the administration to curb poverty and inflation, which he says have hit the poorest families the hardest, adding, however, that the task of reducing poverty and inflation, which is immense, must not be left only for the government.

"The private sector and all of us as citizens must join in all ways we can."

He urged Nigerians to remain optimistic and stay confident about the country's future.

"Our expectations from our governments should not get heavy," Mr Buhari said in the conclusion of his message.

"I am wishing President Tinubu heartfelt congratulations on his two years in office. May you keep leading with wisdom and care."