Nigeria: NURTW President Hails Tinubu's Reforms, Urges Greater Support for Transport Sector

The National President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Ibikunle Tajudeen Baruwa, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what he described as "formidable, result-oriented, and laudable" reforms across key sectors of the Nigerian economy.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, Baruwa expressed confidence in the President's transformation agenda, particularly in infrastructure, healthcare, and national security.

"President Tinubu, whom I've known since his days as Lagos State Governor, has always been a reformer," Baruwa stated. "He has now brought this same energy and vision to the national stage."

The transport union leader praised ongoing infrastructure projects such as the rehabilitation of the Third Mainland Bridge and Carter Bridge, the Lagos-Calabar Super Highway, and the Lagos-Badagry-Sokoto-Kebbi corridor.

"As a transporter, good roads are a priority for us. These developments are crucial for the mobility of people and goods across the country," he said.

Baruwa also acknowledged progress in other sectors, citing the establishment of primary healthcare centres across the country, steps taken to repay IMF loans, and the military's crackdown on non-state actors in the North-East, North-Central, and North-West regions.

He particularly commended the Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi, and the Minister of State, Barr. Bello Goronyo, for their commitment to realising the administration's four legacy infrastructure projects.

In his remarks, Baruwa urged the President to further prioritise the transport sector, saying it remains a backbone of the Nigerian economy.

He also lauded the recent distribution of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles to ease the burden of transportation for commercial operators, calling it "a timely and commendable intervention.