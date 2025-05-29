Africa: Former Mauritanian Finance Minister Tah Elected President of AfDB

29 May 2025
allAfrica.com
By Boakai Fofana

Monrovia — Former Mauritanian finance minister, Sidi Ould Tah, was elected president of the Africa Development Bank, the AfDB announced. Tah, who also headed the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa, won after three rounds of voting by the AfDB's Board of Governors at their meeting in Abidjan, securing more than 76% of the votes in the end, according to reports.

In the weeks leading up to Thursday's vote, Tah promised to undertake internal reforms if elected.  He spoke of the need to improve key functions of the Bank, such as reducing the time frame for the implementation of projects and attracting the necessary talent.

Amongst what he said were the "four main pillars" - forming the basis of his leadership - are scaling up financing for development and strengthening the continent's financial architecture.

The Mauritanian becomes the ninth president of the AfDB since its founding in 1964. He ran against four candidates: Amadou Hott of Senegal, Zambia's Samuel Maimbo, Mahamat Abbas Tolli of Chad, and the only woman candidate, Bajabulile Swazi Tshabalala from South Africa.

