Nigeria: What Nigerians Should Expect in Remaining Two Years - Nwabufo, Presidential Aide

Fredrick Nwabufo, Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Public Engagement, has outlined what the administration plans to achieve in the remaining two years of the president's term.

Speaking in an interview, Nwabufo addressed concerns about governance, democratic space, and the economy, while detailing the administration's ongoing reforms and priorities for the remainder of the tenure.

He said the administration remains focused on institutional reforms, economic growth, and broad-based development aimed at delivering tangible benefits to Nigerians.

On concerns about shrinking civic space and power concentration, Nwabufo dismissed the claims, saying the administration is committed to institutional growth.

"President Tinubu's record in democratic advocacy is well established," he said.

He noted that the administration has taken steps to improve institutional processes, support judicial independence, and review the electoral framework.

According to Nwabufo, ongoing reforms are also aimed at increasing transparency in public service and encouraging fiscal decentralization.

He added that appointments have been made based on competence and a drive for merit based governance.

While acknowledging gaps in areas like local government accountability, he said the administration is investing in long term structural improvements.

On the economy, Nwabufo said the government recognises its central role and has adopted a multisectoral approach to development.

"There has been progress across sectors in agriculture, infrastructure, health, education and more, not just in economic reforms," he said.

He pointed to the construction of new cancer centres in Katsina, Enugu and Edo states as examples of broader development efforts.

Looking ahead, Nwabufo said Nigerians should expect continued efforts to strengthen the economy, improve security and expand infrastructure.

"The target is to ensure that economic reforms translate to tangible benefits for more citizens," he said.

He added that job creation and service delivery will remain key priorities for the remainder of the administration's term.

As Tinubu's government moves into its final two years, the aide said the focus remains on delivery, accountability and long term reform.