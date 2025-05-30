Liberia: RIA Says Flights Resume, Although Crash Landed Plane Still in Proximity of Runway

Monrovia — Authorities at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) have announced the resumption of flight operations following a temporary suspension caused by a runway incident involving a private jet carrying President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr.

The jet--reportedly 36 years old--suffered a tire burst upon landing on Thursday evening, rendering it immobile on the runway. The incident forced the cancellation of all scheduled flights for the night.

Despite the LAA's statement that flights have resumed, FrontPage Africa has learned that the aircraft remains parked near the runway, in close proximity to the Presidential Lounge. A source told FPA that authorities are now considering reopening Taxiway Bravo, which has been closed for over six months due to disrepair, to facilitate aircraft movement.

As of Thursday night, Kenya Airways, ASKY, and Air Peace had all canceled their scheduled flights. It remains unclear whether Royal Air Maroc's 3:00 AM flight on Friday will proceed as planned.

An aviation expert who spoke to FPA on condition of anonymity, citing government ties, warned that the situation could have been far worse. "If this government is serious about making aviation a national emergency, they must start now," the expert said.

In a statement issued Thursday night, May 29, the Liberia Airport Authority (LAA) confirmed that all passengers onboard--including President Boakai--were safely evacuated without injury, in line with established airport emergency procedures.

Meanwhile, the LAA also refuted speculation that the incident was due to poor runway conditions. The Authority emphasized that the runway remains structurally sound and fully compliant with international aviation safety standards.

"The incident was caused solely by a mechanical failure involving the aircraft's tire and not due to any structural defect of the runway," the statement read.

The LAA reiterated its commitment to safety, transparency, and continuous improvement of airport operations.