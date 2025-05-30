Liberia: President Boakai's Plane Suffers Scare During Landing At RIA

Monrovia — FrontPage Africa has learned that the plane carrying President Joseph Boakai and his entourage experienced a near-crash incident while landing at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) on Thursday.

According to sources, one of the aircraft's tires reportedly burst upon landing, triggering panic among passengers.

The private jet that transported the Liberian President and his delegation to Nigeria was the same aircraft used for their return journey. Upon touchdown, the plane came to a sudden stop in the middle of the runway. When it became evident that the aircraft could not move any further, President Boakai was quickly disembarked by his motorcade, followed by his delegation, who were transported via an airport shuttle bus.

Despite the scare, the President and all those on board were unharmed.

As of the time of publication, airport authorities had not released an official explanation for the tire malfunction.

FrontPage Africa has learned that the President and his entourage have since departed the airport and are en route to Monrovia.